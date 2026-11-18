The Dallas Cowboys have made a huge change on the defensive side of the ball ahead of the Week 11 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

According to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin, Adam Schefter and Todd Archer, the Cowboys are stripping defensive coordinator Christian Parker of his play-calling duties and are handing them over to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine.

The writing was on the wall on Tuesday that this would happen after owner Jerry Jones admitted for the first time that the Cowboys were at least considering a change with Parker, something he has never come close to saying.

While this is the right move after how bad the Cowboys' defense has been this season, it doesn't erase the fact that the Cowboys made this a much messier situation than it needed to be.

Here's how.

Hiring a first-time DC for a win-now team

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hindsight is always 20/20, of course, but seeing the results now is not the only reason why we can say the Cowboys shouldn't have hired Parker in the first place.

The Cowboys have made it quite clear there is an elevated sense of urgency this season, and for a few reasons.

Dallas hasn't made the playoffs in the past two seasons, Dak Prescott is getting up there in age, and even Jerry Jones has admitted he doesn't have much time left on this Earth to win another Super Bowl.

"I have a natural urgency because of my age. My immediate tomorrows are a big thing to me," he explained. "I am supremely responsible for where we are right now. There is no question about that. I accept that. That doesn't deter me from wanting to get it done and get it done now this year."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By all accounts, the Cowboys were definitely in win-now mode.

So, hiring a first-time defensive coordinator just didn't make sense. Even the Cowboys admitted they figured there would be growing pains, something Jones has said time and time again amid the defensive struggles this season.

If the team didn't have the time to go through those growing pains, why would it hire a rookie play-caller to begin with? This is just a case of the Cowboys setting Parker up to fail.

This one also falls on head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was very involved in the process of hiring a new defensive coordinator and pushed for Parker to be hired. Don't let Schottenheimer escape liability for this mess.

The optics of the Pettine hiring

Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers coach Mike Pettine against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When the Cowboys hired Pettine as a senior defensive assistant, it was the right move, but it was also a clear indictment on Parker and wasn't a good look for him.

Making the whole situation worse was the fact that Pettine reported directly Schottenheimer, which gave the indication Pettine was above the guy he was supposedly coming in to help.

Of course, the Cowboys tried to downplay all of that, from the hire being an indictment on Parker to the reporting structure being a bad look for Parker, but nobody bought what the Cowboys were selling.

One of the ways the Cowboys tried to downplay it was to say that it was in the plans to hire Pettine as a consultant in the first place, he just wasn't available initially.

If that was the case, the Cowboys should have hired someone else before the season to give Parker an experienced defensive play-caller to bounce ideas off of.

Not only would that have been the right move to make after hiring a first-time defensive coordinator, it would have avoided the kind of negative optics the in-season hiring of Pettine provided.

Demoting and not firing Parker

NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, we believe the Cowboys made the right move here with the decision to go from Parker to Pettine as the play-caller because something had to give. But, again, this is another situation the Cowboys made messier than it should have been.

For starters, Schottenheimer had clearly changed his tune on Parker after the Week 10 loss by failing to clearly commit to his hand-picked defensive coordinator.

Then, there was Jones' aforementioned comment about the team considering a change with Parker's duties, something he did not need to admit publicly but did anyway.

The last step in this months-long humiliation ritual is the Cowboys keeping Parker on as the defensive coordinator and not firing him. To be quite frank, we're shocked Parker didn't resign, but that may have more to do with his contract and/or pride than his desire to remain in Dallas.

The more merciful thing to do would have been to fire Parker and let him move on. Instead, Parker has to walk around the building and roam the sidelines with everyone knowing he has no real power anymore despite still having his title.

Again, none of this is to say that Parker is blameless in the team's struggles on defense this season. This is more about how poorly Dallas has handled the entire process, from start to finish.

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