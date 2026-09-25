Jerry Jones Admits Ravens Are 'Bad Matchup' For Cowboys & Dallas' Fatal Flaws Prove Why

The Dallas Cowboys have their work cut out for them in the Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens and owner Jerry Jones isn't afraid to admit that.

Jones was a guest on 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning and wasn't shy about pointing out how tough things could be for the Cowboys this Sunday in Brazil against the 1-1 Ravens.

“That’s a bad matchup. We got our work cut out for us. It’s a rough one," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "We’ll be ready for them, but they’re a handful.”

The Ravens haven't exactly looked like world-beaters this season. They did crush the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, but the Ravens followed that up with a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

While Jones didn't go into detail about why this is such a tough matchup, all you have to do is look at where the Cowboys have struggled most this season to know he isn't wrong.

Cowboys' fatal flaws could wreck Ravens game

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) leaps to avoid a tackle by Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) while running with the ball during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas has been bad against the run this season, with the Cowboys giving up a whopping 173.5 rushing yards per game, the third-most in the NFL.

But Dallas' struggles against the run aren't only against running backs. Christian Parker's defense has been torched by mobile quarterbacks, with the New York Giants' Jaxson Dart and the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels having success.

Dart racked up 54 yards on 11 carries in Week 1, and Daniels had 69 yards on seven carries in Week 2, with all of that yardage from Daniels coming in the first half alone before he got hurt.

Dallas' struggles present a major issue against the Ravens, who sport both Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, two of the best runners at their respective positions in the NFL.

Through two games, the Ravens are averaging 155 rushing yards per game, the fifth-most in the league.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) talks with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time these two teams squared off in 2024, Henry torched Dallas for 151 yards and two scores and Jackson had 87 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

The Cowboys might end up getting a reprieve for their secondary, as Zay Flowers isn't a lock to play, but it's not like Baltimore needed a strong passing game to beat the Cowboys last time around, with Jackson only throwing for 182 yards in the aforementioned game.

It would certainly help if the Cowboys could get home on Jackson, but they haven't been able to do that effectively this season and Jackson's athleticism will only make doing so harder.

Barring a big leap from the defense in Week 3, this game is going to be very difficult to win.

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