Everything Dallas Cowboys Have to Fear About Baltimore Ravens in Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys might be facing their toughest test of the 2026 campaign yet when they meet the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

Dallas and Baltimore will be heading out of the country for this contest, with the game taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at Maracaña Stadium.

The Cowboys and Ravens might be battling more than just each other, as there are serious concerns about the state of the field, something that has and will continue to be discussed this week.

We'll see how that unfolds on Sunday, but for now let's take a look at what the Cowboys have to fear most about the Ravens this week.

Lamar Jackson's mobility

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have been absolutely torched by mobile quarterbacks over the first two weeks.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart burned Dallas for 54 yards on 11 carries, and then Washington Commanders signal-caller Jayden Daniels ripped off 69 yards on seven carries in a single half of football before he got injured.

In all, no team in the NFL is giving up more rushing yards per game (63) to quarterbacks than the Cowboys this season.

Things are not going to get any easier against Lamar Jackson, who might be the best quarterback in the NFL at making plays with his legs.

Dallas must keep contain and not allow Jackson to leak outside. However, gap integrity will be important, also, because Jackson can exploit lanes up the middle of a defense, too. The Cowboys have struggled to do both of those things consistently.

Another issue the Cowboys have had is finishing off pressures with sacks, with Dallas notching just one sack this season despite 31 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Jackson will make it very difficult for Dallas to improve in that area in Week 3.

Derrick Henry

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giving up rushing yards to quarterbacks isn't the only problem the Cowboys have seen with their run defense.

Only two teams in the league are giving up more rushing yards per game than the Cowboys, and Dallas is surrendering the sixth-most rushing yards per contest to backs alone (110.5), and the ninth-most yards per carry (4.42).

Now the Cowboys have to contend with Derrick Henry, who does not appear to be slowed by Father Time this season. Henry began 2026 with a 144-yard, three-touchdown performan before he came back down to Earth a bit in Week 2.

Despite that performance, Henry is still averaging a robust 5.3 yards per carry, and he has a league-high 70% rushing success rate, according to Pro Football Reference.

What's more concerning for the Cowboys is they have been awful at tackling overall and Henry is still one of the toughest runners to tackle when he gets three or four steps before getting hit, so the Cowboys have to meet him at or behind the line of scrimmage.

The Cowboys lost the time of possession battle in both games this season. They will lose it again if they can't stop Henry and Jackson from running all over them.

Ravens' pass rush

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after a sack in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' pass protection has been up and down this season.

Dallas' offensive line did not perform adequately in Week 1, as Dak Prescott was constantly under pressure, especially in the first half, and it no doubt impacted his performance.

When Prescott had more time to throw in Week 2, Dallas' passing attack dominated.

The Cowboys' offensive line is going to be challenged this week, as the Ravens have posted a healthy 39 pressures and five sacks over two games, with the latter mark being tied for 11th-most in the NFL.

Trey Hendrickson anchors the Ravens' pass-rush with one sack and 10 pressures, which ranks sixth in the league. But he isn't the only Ravens player bringing the heat, with Tavius Robinson seeing some early success with two sacks and eight pressures, with the former mark ranking tied for ninth in the NFL.

Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele better be on their "A" games in Week 3 or else it's going to be a long, painful trip to Brazil for Prescott.

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