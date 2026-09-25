Cowboys vs. Ravens Predictions Week 3: Expert Picks For Showdown in Brazil

The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys are in the same boat with a 1-1 record as they prepare for their Week 3 battle in Brazil.

The Ravens got here by blowing out the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, only to have a letdown game in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, the Cowboys had a letdown performance in the season-opener against the New York Giants before recovering with a victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Will the Cowboys emerge from this matchup with a 2-1 mark? Or will the Ravens be the team that leaves Rio de Janeiro over .500?

Here's what experts from different media outlets think.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) defends during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Ravens

Eva Geitheim: Ravens

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Ravens

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Ravens

John Pluym: Ravens

Matt Verderame: Ravens

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hugs Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Cowboys

Mike Clay: Ravens

Jeremy Fowler: Ravens

Dan Graziano: Ravens

Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys

Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys

Eric Moody: Cowboys

Jason Reid: Ravens

Ben Solak: Ravens

Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys

Seth Wickersham: Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter looks on in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Ravens

Jared Dubin: Ravens

Ryan Wilson: Ravens

John Breech: Ravens

Tyler Sullivan: Ravens

Dave Richard: Ravens

Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer watches the video scoreboard during a stoppage of play against the Washington Commanders in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys

Brooke Cersosimo: Ravens

Gennaro Filice: Cowboys

Bobby Kownack: Ravens

Dan Parr: Ravens

Final expert tally and my prediction

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ravens: 20

Cowboys 11

Everything we've seen from the Cowboys this season makes this a very concerning matchup on both sides of the ball.

The Cowboys' defense might have given up less points last week against the Commanders, but there was some luck involved in that because Dallas had a botched call by officials go their way and an errant pass from Washington prevented another score.

The Cowboys still aren't defending against the run well, and that has been especially true when it comes to mobile quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are going to make Dallas pay dearly if that continues, and the Cowboys' inability to finish off pressures with sacks is going to be a problem with Jackson's athleticism.

Baltimore isn't scary through the air, and that will be even more so the case if Zay Flowers doesn't play, but he is traveling to Brazil, so there's a chance he suits up. Even if he doesn't, it's hard to be that confident in a suspect secondary that is without Cobie Durant, Malik Hooker and P.J. Locke, all of whom are ruled out.

On offense, the Cowboys should be able to move the football, but the Ravens' pass-rush, which has tallied five sacks and 39 pressures, is a concern against Dallas' up-and-down line.

Dallas has to get its running game on track to slow that pass-rush down, but we haven't seen any evidence thus far the Cowboys are capable of doing that. Adding to that, the Cowboys won't be able to keep Baltimore's offense off the field if they can't get Javonte Williams going.

Ultimately, the Cowboys' defense fails them again and Dallas leaves Brazil with a 1-2 record.

Final score: Ravens 31, Cowboys 27

Cowboys vs. Ravens head-to-head history

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It has not been pretty for the Cowboys against the Ravens, with Dallas losing six of its seven matchups against Baltimore all time.

You would have to go back a decade to 2016 for the Cowboys' last win over the Ravens. That quarterback matchup featured Dak Prescott against Joe Flacco.

Since then, the Ravens have won the last two, with a 34-17 win in 2020 and a 28-25 victory in the most recent matchup in 2024.