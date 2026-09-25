Cowboys vs. Ravens Predictions Week 3: Expert Picks For Showdown in Brazil
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The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys are in the same boat with a 1-1 record as they prepare for their Week 3 battle in Brazil.
The Ravens got here by blowing out the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, only to have a letdown game in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, the Cowboys had a letdown performance in the season-opener against the New York Giants before recovering with a victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 2.
Will the Cowboys emerge from this matchup with a 2-1 mark? Or will the Ravens be the team that leaves Rio de Janeiro over .500?
Here's what experts from different media outlets think.
MMQB
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Eva Geitheim: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Cowboys
- Mike Clay: Ravens
- Jeremy Fowler: Ravens
- Dan Graziano: Ravens
- Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys
- Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys
- Eric Moody: Cowboys
- Jason Reid: Ravens
- Ben Solak: Ravens
- Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys
- Seth Wickersham: Cowboys
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Ravens
- Jared Dubin: Ravens
- Ryan Wilson: Ravens
- John Breech: Ravens
- Tyler Sullivan: Ravens
- Dave Richard: Ravens
- Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys
- Brooke Cersosimo: Ravens
- Gennaro Filice: Cowboys
- Bobby Kownack: Ravens
- Dan Parr: Ravens
Final expert tally and my prediction
- Ravens: 20
- Cowboys 11
Everything we've seen from the Cowboys this season makes this a very concerning matchup on both sides of the ball.
The Cowboys' defense might have given up less points last week against the Commanders, but there was some luck involved in that because Dallas had a botched call by officials go their way and an errant pass from Washington prevented another score.
The Cowboys still aren't defending against the run well, and that has been especially true when it comes to mobile quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are going to make Dallas pay dearly if that continues, and the Cowboys' inability to finish off pressures with sacks is going to be a problem with Jackson's athleticism.
Baltimore isn't scary through the air, and that will be even more so the case if Zay Flowers doesn't play, but he is traveling to Brazil, so there's a chance he suits up. Even if he doesn't, it's hard to be that confident in a suspect secondary that is without Cobie Durant, Malik Hooker and P.J. Locke, all of whom are ruled out.
On offense, the Cowboys should be able to move the football, but the Ravens' pass-rush, which has tallied five sacks and 39 pressures, is a concern against Dallas' up-and-down line.
Dallas has to get its running game on track to slow that pass-rush down, but we haven't seen any evidence thus far the Cowboys are capable of doing that. Adding to that, the Cowboys won't be able to keep Baltimore's offense off the field if they can't get Javonte Williams going.
Ultimately, the Cowboys' defense fails them again and Dallas leaves Brazil with a 1-2 record.
Final score: Ravens 31, Cowboys 27
Cowboys vs. Ravens head-to-head history
It has not been pretty for the Cowboys against the Ravens, with Dallas losing six of its seven matchups against Baltimore all time.
You would have to go back a decade to 2016 for the Cowboys' last win over the Ravens. That quarterback matchup featured Dak Prescott against Joe Flacco.
Since then, the Ravens have won the last two, with a 34-17 win in 2020 and a 28-25 victory in the most recent matchup in 2024.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.