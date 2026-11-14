Jerry Jones' Comments on Brian Schottenheimer Suggest Cowboys Coach Won't Get Fired

When it comes to Dallas Cowboys fans right now, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is public enemy No. 1.

Since taking over the Cowboys in 2025, the team is a dreadful 11-14-1 under Schottenheimer, including a disappointing 4-5 this season.

But it isn't just about the record.

Despite having the fifth-best scoring offense in the NFL, it still feels like the Cowboys aren't operating at their best, something many believe is on the play-calling of Schottenheimer. There is also an incredible lack of discipline, which is another stain on Schottenheimer's tenure as head coach.

All of this has led fans and analysts alike to believe that Schotty should get fired. However, based on what Jerry Jones said recently, that might not happen anytime soon.

Jones' comments on Schottenheimer raise eyebrows

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his latest appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones made it sound like Schottenheimer isn't going anywhere anytime soon, with Jones once again expressing his confidence in the embattled head coach.

Jones also noted that he believes Schottenheimer will get better as a head coach in the year or years ahead.

That's right, year or years.

"Given the ability to live to tell about it, Brian will be a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, he'll be much more (prepared) for the kinds of challenges a head coach has," Jones said. "There's no question, you pay a price when you're doing it for the first time. ... I still like (our) bet (on him)."

Not what Cowboys fans want to hear

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys fans don't want Schottenheimer to finish out the season, let alone get one or more years. So, that's what makes Jones' comments especially jarring.

What makes Jones' faith in Schotty even more perplexing is the fact that the Cowboys believe they have the talent necessary to succeed, which is part of the reason why they didn't make any trades on deadline day.

“It shows you that we’re confident in our roster and our best football is still ahead," Schottenheimer said after the trade deadline passed without a Cowboys deal.

So, if the roster is good enough but the team is still playing at an unacceptable level, there's only the coaching left to blame.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be fair to Schottenheimer, he isn't the only culprit on the staff, as defensive coordinator Christian Parker has left a lot to be desired with his play-calling, also.

But Schottenheimer is the head coach and the buck ultimately stops with him. There is a lot of blame going his way, whether it's because of the play-calling, his in-game decision-making or the lackluster culture that, according to a few former Cowboys, has players not giving full effort and doing boneheaded things like DeMarvion Overshown did in Week 9 with his penalty.

If this season ends the way we think it will, which is with Dallas not making the postseason yet again, and the Cowboys give Schotty another chance in 2027, the fan base will be beside itself and hope for this franchise getting on track will be at an all-time low.

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