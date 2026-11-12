Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach Eyeing NFL Return and Cowboys are Perfect Fit

When this season comes to a close, it will likely end with the Dallas Cowboys missing the playoffs for a third straight year.

We hate to be so pessimistic, but let's just face facts: Dallas does not look like a playoff team and we find it hard to believe they'll navigate what is a fairly tough schedule the rest of the way to make it to the postseason.

If that happens, the Cowboys must fire Brian Schottenheimer. Now, to be clear, we'd fire him today if given the opportunity, but it's going to take more to convince Jerry Jones to pull the trigger.

Missing the playoffs should be enough, but never say never.

Bruce Arians eyeing NFL return

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians watches his team warm up before playing against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., October 6, 2016. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's a fun name to throw into the mix: Bruce Arians.

The Super Bowl-winning coach recently told NFL insider Jordan Schultz that he has the "itch" to get back into coaching.

"Now that I'm all healthy again, I got the itch again, so, we'll see," Arians said of the possibility he could return to coaching. "Yeah, we'll see. Never say never."

Arians explained that he had a slew of health issues that led to him leaving the Bucs, where he won the aforementioned Super Bowl.

Arians revealed he was dealing with a torn Achilles, back issue and a heart problem during his last season in the NFL, which was 2021. But Arians said those issues are now behind him, which is why he's eyeing a return to the NFL.

Along with his Super Bowl in 2020, Arians is a two-time Coach of the Year winner and is one of the most well-respected offensive minds in the sport.

Should Cowboys hire Bruce Arians?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Arians would be just what the doctor ordered for the Cowboys if they fire Schottenheimer this coming offseason.

For starters, he's an experienced head coach with a Super Bowl ring and those are two qualities Schottenheimer did not have when Dallas hired him.

Arians is also a great offensive mind and we know the Cowboys' strength is their offense. Arians-led offenses routinely ranked inside the top 10 from 2015 through 2021.

Arians likely wouldn't call plays, but he's going to hire an offensive coordinator who shares his offensive vision. Arians didn't call the plays in his three seasons as the Bucs' head coach, but Tampa finished third, third and second in points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most important thing Arians would bring is discipline, something we know this undisciplined Cowboys team needs.

The former Arizona Cardinals head coach is the perfect blend of players' coach and disciplinarian. Players love playing for Arians, but he also holds his players accountable, something Schottenheimer doesn't do enough — and it shows.

The downside to Arians is obvious: he's 74 years old and could retire again in a few years, which would be a problem for most teams.

But with the Cowboys in win-now mode, Arians' age is irrelevant. If he can deliver a Super Bowl in a year or two and then rides off into the sunset, nobody will be complaining.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —