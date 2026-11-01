It's Time for The Dallas Cowboys to Fire Brian Schottenheimer & Christian Parker

Thanks for the memories, Schotty.

Not really. Just trying to practice our goodbye message.

The Dallas Cowboys somehow found a way to hit a new low in Week 9's 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, choking away a late lead against -- you guessed it -- backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who rallied his team to a thrilling victory while Dallas stood there and did nothing about it.

As a result of one of the more embarrassing finishes for the Cowboys in recent memory, it's simply time for Dallas to fire head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Forget about potentially sneaking into the playoffs at this point. The New York Giants will win the NFC East anyways since they don't have Schottenheimer leading the way.

Losing games is one thing, but the fashion in which Dallas has routinely come up short this season is beyond comprehension. There's been multiple collapses against less-talented teams.

It's clearly not a talent problem; the Cowboys have a roster full of elite players. The coaching staff is not NFL caliber, and it starts with Schottenheimer and Parker. If Dallas was losing games with a bad roster, there would be more reason for patience, but that's simply not the case.

It Doesn't Matter What Jerry Jones Says: Changes Need to Be Made

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer (left) and owner Jerry Jones at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerry Jones loves to hear himself talk. He's the only owner/general manager/team president that routinely meets with the media to spit out word-salad nonsense.

He met with reporters right after Sunday's loss and said that changes to the coaching staff are "not on his mind" and that there's confidence in Schottenheimer.

Why exactly? Who knows.

“We’re not going to get into anything. That’s not on my mind at this time," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. " ... I will say that a lot of people let Brian down today."

Give me a break, Jerry.

What exactly have Schottenheimer and Parker shown that makes you feel confident that they need to stay on staff the rest of the season? The offense has not come close to living up to its potential and the defense, well, has been a nightmare.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott deserves better. CeeDee Lamb deserves better. George Pickens deserves better.

If there's one positive, the Cowboys have done a good job of building a roster to get fans excited. Not being able to do anything with it because of an inept coaching staff is football malpractice.

The Cowboys visit a lowly 2-6 Indianapolis Colts team that's coming off a 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after cleaning house in the front office last week. If Schottenheimer is still the head coach by kickoff time, the matchup with Dallas will be a good opportunity for the Colts to get right.

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