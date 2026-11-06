Colin Cowherd Explains Why Cowboys Losing to Colts Could Be Good Long-Term

At 3-5, the Dallas Cowboys are trending in the wrong direction and it's easy to see why. Despite having elite talent on their roster, they continue to get outcoached every single week.

While the entire world can see that Brian Schottenheimer is in over his head, Jerry Jones continues to back the floundering head coach. He even had one of the most ridiculous takes of all-time, trying to say that there's no correlation between winning and paying a coach premium money.

Jones' awful take on coaching has been a hot topic as of late, and Colin Cowherd has been quick to criticize Jones. Cowherd even believes that the best thing to happen to the Cowboys would be having Schottenheimer once again fail this weekend and lose to the Indianapolis Colts.

"Cowboys are facing the 2-6 fire-sale Colts. And I know as a hardened journalist this may not be appropriate, but I am rooting for the fire-sale Colts to beat the Cowboys soundly. There is a word, it's a German word, schadenfreude, and it means sort of taking pleasure in somebody else's misery. It's not a great quality to have. I am rooting for Schotty-freuden, Which is Brian Schottenheimer once again proving that coaching matters," Cowherd said.

"I love coaches. I respect coaches and Jerry Jones does not. And I think we need a come to Jesus moment. Well, Texas already had one earlier this week, another one. 4.4 yards. Fewest 4.4. Just remember that number. It's the fewest big plays per game in the NFL this year. 4.4, the Cowboys that's like over 20 yards. That's in the Saints, Titans, Cardinals, Eagles-Tanner McKee territory. "

"Sometimes a business owner has to bottom out. Losing to the fire sale Colts, I think then you can stop pretending coaching doesn't matter."@colincowherd explains why he is rooting for the Colts to beat Brian Schottenheimer's Cowboys soundly pic.twitter.com/A4FbZPPQba — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 6, 2026

Why would a loss for the Cowboys be positive in the long run?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowherd continued by saying the only way Jones will ever understand the importance of coaching is for his team to completely bottom out. He believes that's losing to the Colts would be the definition of bottoming out, and then Jones wouldn't be able to pretend coaching isn't wildly important.

"Sometimes a business owner has to bottom out, and losing to the fire-sale Colts, the 2-6 Colts. I think then you can stop pretending coaching doesn't matter.

Dallas fans would be hard-pressed to go into the weekend hoping to see their team lose. There would also be an endless string of insults from their millions of haters across the globe. That said, it might be the kick in the rear end that Jones needs to not only move on from Schottenheimer, but to also look for a coach who is actually in high-demand, rather than one he simply likes.

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