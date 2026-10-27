Jerry Jones Leaves No Doubt About Desire to Add Troy Aikman to Cowboys' Front Office

With Troy Aikman seemingly on his way out at ESPN, many have wondered if his next job might be with the Dallas Cowboys.

Aikman's contract is about to run out after this season and there is no sense that ESPN is going to extend him. That would mean the Hall of Famer will be a free-agent broadcaster, but might he be interested in a front office role instead?

The only semblance of a front office role Aikman has ever had came with the Miami Dolphins, when he was hired as a consultant for their general manager search. However, we know Aikman has a wealth of football knowledge and it certainly wouldn't hurt for the Cowboys to add some new blood after 30 years without a title.

When asked if adding Aikman is a real possibility, Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday he absolutely would do it.

"Yes, I could and would," he said (H/T Patrik Walker). "It’s that simple because I do think that much of him and his command of NFL knowledge and football. He is qualified to do anything.

“Don’t rule it out. It is very possible.”

The topic has been broached before, but it came up yet again on Monday night after Aikman and Jones were spotted on the field talking for about 10 minutes before Dallas' Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

We don't know what was said, but the internet immediately ran with the idea they were talking about a front office role, which probably wasn't the case but is fun to consider.

Would Troy Aikman take a Cowboys job?

Troy Aikman looks on before the game between Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know Jerry is down, but what about his former quarterback?

Aikman has already touched on this subject before and made it clear he would at least "look at" joining the Cowboys if a position was offered to him.

"I would welcome any conversation with Jerry, and quite honestly I don't know if there ever would be an opportunity," Aikman said to Mike Fisher.

"But if Jerry came to me and felt in his heart that I could lend some services that would help make them better, I'd have a hard time not taking a good look at that," Aikman added.

What's important for a possible Cowboys-Aikman union is what he is actually looking for. If Aikman simply wants to be a consultant with a minor, advisory role, then we can see it happening.

But if he's looking to get his hands dirty and have the ability to make significant decisions, like a general manager would, for example, we can't envision Aikman joining the Cowboys.

That's because Jerry isn't going to give up his power, something Aikman knows full well. If Aikman wants a front office role with significant power, he'd have to go elsewhere, unless Jerry is looking to fire himself after 30-plus years.

We aren't holding our breath for that.

What happened at ESPN?

ESPN/ABC Monday Night Football commentators Joe Buck, left, and Troy Aikman before the Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders game at Ford Field, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It appears ESPN has no desire to renew Aikman's contract and will simply let him walk, and Aikman is now realizing that this might be it for him as a broadcaster.

"As I'm into my last year at ESPN, I'm realizing that this is something that could very well be taken away from me," Aikman said to Fisher. "For the first time, I'm realizing how much I really do – I've always enjoyed it. I've always known that. But until you risk having something taken away from you, I think sometimes you tend to maybe take things for granted."

With Aikman's tenure at ESPN and quite possibly broadcasting in general winding down, that has created some beef between himself and his broadcasting partner, Joe Buck, with the two reportedly having a heated exchange a few weeks ago before the Monday Night Football game on Oct. 12.

“It nearly got physical off air,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “They were very close from coming to blows.”

It remains to be seen if Aikman, who has been one of the top NFL broadcasters for several years now, will get another gig after his ESPN contract runs out.

If not, an NFL front office job could be in his future, whether that's with the Cowboys or another team.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —