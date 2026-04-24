Malachi Lawrence's Fit in Cowboys Defensive Scheme Requires One Key Adjustment

There is no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys made the right pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the selection of UCF EDGE, Malachi Lawrence.

The Cowboys had a major need along the edge. The trade for Rashan Gary was fine, but who knows which version the Cowboys will be getting.

Will it be the one that posted 7.5 sacks over the first half of the 2025 campaign? Or will it be the one who posted a bagel in the sacks department from Week 9 on?

Putting Gary aside for now, the Cowboys also don't have a sure solution opposite the former Green Bay Packer because Donovan Ezeiruaku isn't a sure thing. More depth was needed at the position, also.

Lawrence was pretty productive at UCF, posting seven or more sacks two times over his last three seasons, including a career-high 7.5 in 2023. The former Knights star can also rush from the inside, giving defensive coordinator Christian Parker options.

However, there is one flaw in his game that the Cowboys might have to adjust for and it comes in his run defense.

Adjustments for Lawrence in run defense

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys will need a strong contribution from Lawrence in the run game, seeing as how Dallas had the 10th-worst run defense in the NFL last season.

According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, Lawrence "needs to play with better discipline and assignment integrity," which is a major issue when defending the run. Zierlein also notes that Lawrence amounts to "an inconsistent edge-setter."

Of course, the simplest adjustment is the Cowboys just don't deploy Lawrence in obvious running situations, but that's not exactly an ideal future for a first-round pick.

A guy taken at the selection Lawrence should be an every-down defender, and rest assured Dallas is going to work on his technique to put him on the right path to becoming that player.

In the meantime, one solution to help Lawrence would be to line him up wider than normal. This helps give the rookie a little extra margin for error and increases the likelihood he at least drives rushers into the big guys up the middle.

Utilizing more stunts is another method defensive coordinator Christian Parker can use to help his rookie defender. We would mention slants, also, but Lawrence has already shown he can thrive in that area during his days at UCF, which will help his cause in the NFL.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —