Cowboys' Instant 2026 NFL Draft Grade For Malachi Lawrence Pick

The Dallas Cowboys hit a home run with their first pick in the 2026 NFL draft. After moving up from pick No. 12 to No. 11, they selected Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. While they gave up two fifth-round picks to make that move, they were able to replace that capital by trading back with their next pick.

Dallas sent pick No. 20 and No. 218 to the Philadelphia Eagles for picks No. 23, No. 114, and No. 137. They then added some much-needed pass-rushing help by taking UCF's Malachi Lawrence.

Lawrence recorded 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and seven sacks during his final season at UCF. He also batted down three passes and forced two fumbles, proving to be a difference-maker.

Instant Grade for Malachi Lawrence selection: A

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is another good pick for the Cowboys, even if it doesn't get the same pop as their first pick. Lawrence has excellent size at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, with long arms (33 5/8").

He moved incredibly well for his size, running a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash, while recording a 40-inch vertical jump. He moved with ease throughout drills as well, putting himself on the radar as a potential first-round pick.

In Dallas, he will compete against 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku for a starting job opposite Rashan Gary. That trio is already more impressive than what the Cowboys fielded last year.

What picks do the Cowboys have remaining?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After making their early moves, the Cowboys now have five picks remaining during the final two days of the draft. They have just one on Friday night, but then four on Saturday. Here's a look at their full slate of picks as of Thursday night:

Round 3, Pick No. 92

Round 4, Pick No. 112

Round 4, Pick No. 114

Round 4, Pick No. 137

Round 5, Pick No. 152

Cowboys top remaining needs

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the top three remaining needs for the Cowboys:

Linebacker Cornerback Offensive Tackle

After adding a safety and an EDGE, the need is easily at linebacker. Currently, they have just three on the roster in DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron. They have to find someone to add depth, but might need to look for outside help after not taking a linebacker in Round 1.

Cornerback is also a need, with questions surrounding Shavon Revel. At offensive tackle, they can use someone capable of pushing Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele.

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