Micah Parsons Could Make 2026 Debut vs. Cowboys With Updated Return Timeline

Former Dallas Cowboys and current Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons has finally offered some clarity on his return timeline as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL and the Cowboys should be taking note.

Parsons suffered the torn ACL in Week 15 of last season and the expectation has been that his start to the 2026 season would be delayed as a result.

On Wednesday, Parsons confirmed that will indeed be the case, as he said he's targeting a mid-October return. That means Parsons is going to start the 2026 season on the physically unable to perform list, which will keep him out at least four games.

"The goal for me is to complete the season -- not no relapse -- and playoffs and pushing towards a championship," he said. "The goal isn't for me to go out there and rehurt myself trying to force myself to get back the first few games. The goal has always been [to be available for the] playoffs, and I think we're all on the same page."

"We have a pretty good strong nine-month rule," Parsons added on his return plan. "Through the research and the data, there's no good outcomes with players coming back early from an ACL, especially if you had other things that had to get fixed up."

The updated return timeline means Parsons could make his 2026 debut against the Cowboys.

When do Cowboys face Packers?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Parsons out at least the first four games, the earliest he can return is for the Week 5 contest against the Chicago Bears.

If that doesn't happen, Parsons will almost certailny be back by Week 6, and that is when the Cowboys will be traveling to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers.

If that is his first game back, Parsons is likely to be limited, so that will help Dallas keep him at bay. However, it's possible Parsons will be full go if he returns the week prior and the Cowboys are his second game back.

Whatever the case may be, the Cowboys avoiding Parsons this coming season looks unlikely.

How Micah Parsons fared vs. Cowboys in 2025

Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton and Packers defensive end Micah Parsons. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys and Packers squared off in Week 4 of last season and finished knotted in a 40-40 tie.

Parsons was quiet for much of the game before he erupted for six pressures between the fourth quarter and overtime. He finished with one sack and three combined tackles.

The end result left Parsons unhappy.

"I'm not even going to lie, I'm pissed off. I'm very disappointed, just overall how we performed," Parsons said of Green Bay's defense.

Parsons should get another crack at his former team in primetime in Week 6.