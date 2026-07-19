The Dallas Cowboys' efforts to improve the team's struggling defense began early in the 2026 NFL offseason, with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas then kicked off the new league year by trading for Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl edge Rashan Gary, who has recorded at least six sacks in each of the past five seasons. He also has familiarity with former Packers teammate Kenny Clark and Cowboys pass rush specialist Brandon "BT" Jordan.

The 28-year-old Gary, who was a team captain in Green Bay, recorded 45 total tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery last season, and is hoping to make an immediate impact in Dallas.

As the team prepares to report to Oxnard, California, for training camp, Gary laid out a clear plan for the upcoming season and what he hopes to bring to the Cowboys' defense.

Rashan Gary Hopes To Add 'Dominant Factor'

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary runs onto the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With a fresh start in Dallas, Gary is beginning to think about the next stage of his career and what his legacy can be. In Dallas, Gary hopes that he can dominate in the new hybrid defensive scheme.

"I'm trying to be great," Gary told Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. "That's my thing. I'm not just here to say I played in the NFL. I want to be a dominant factor. When I hang up my cleats, I want people to say, 'Man, Rashan Gary was blah, blah, blah,' whatever the case may be. It's my legacy. It's what I'm going to leave my kids. It's bigger than me now."

Gary also had a message to his new teammates, urging everyone to give their all.

"You see what football brings to you, then you understand that you can't play this game lightly," Gary said. "You can never cheat the game, and I'm a big believer in that and the football gods. So just understanding the things that football has brought to me and how it's changed my life. I owe it all, and that's all I ask of you."

Let's hope that the message from Gary was received, and that his dominance shines through as the Cowboys aim for a bounce-back season. Dallas lands in Oxnard on Monday, July 27, before taking the field for the team's first practice on Wednesday, July 19.

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