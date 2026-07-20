Cowboys’ Donovan Ezeiruaku Named to NFL All-Breakout Defensive Team

Donovan Ezeiruaku was the 44th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft out of Boston College. The Dallas Cowboys hoped he would be groomed as their No. 2 pass rusher opposite Micah Parsons, but that wasn’t the case.

Parsons demanded a trade once his contract extension talks broke down, and Dallas wound up trading him to the Green Bay Packers. That forced the rookie into more of a prominent role and while his sack numbers were modest, Ezeiruaku played well overall.

He recorded 40 tackles with two sacks, but finished with a PFF grade of 73.1, which was the 38th-highest rating among EDGE players. He was solid against both the run (62.8 grade) and rushing the passer (66.8 grade) and was credited with 36 pressures.

Now that Ezeiruaku has a full season under his belt, the Cowboys are hopeful that he can put together an even stronger campaign in 2026. They’re not the only ones who see this as a possibility, with PFF naming Ezeiruaku to their All-Breakout Defensive Team this season.

Why Donovan Ezeiruaku will live up to the hype

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the promise he showed during his rookie campaign, there's another reason to believe Ezeiruaku will break out during the 2026 season. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds, Ezeiruaku isn't built like a prototypical defensive end in the NFL. His size and speed make him a much better fit as a pass-rushing outside linebacker, which is the role he will be moving to this season.

Dallas fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after just one season, and they replaced him with former Philadelphia Eagles pass game coordinator and defensive back coach Christian Parker. While Parker will have his own stamp on the defense, he's worked primarily with 3-4 defensive coordinators in the past. He's also hinted that he will have a similar front, which is part of the reason the Cowboys traded away defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

Parker has also built a much bigger defensive line in general. Dallas returns Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, and they also signed Jonathan Bullard in free agency and used a fourth-round pick on LT Overton, giving them two defensive events that would fit well on a three-man line.

Those additions, as well as the move for Ezeiruaku, are part of the reason I recently named him the second-year player who will make the biggest leap for Dallas in 2026. Now, PFF can be added to the list of those who expect to see more from Ezeiruaku.

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