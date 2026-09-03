Micah Parsons Envisions Big Things for Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys in 2026

Just because his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys ended on a less than ideal note, that doesn't mean Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons isn't still a fan of his former teammates.

We saw another example of that recently when Parsons was asked who he thinks will lead the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2026.

On "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast, the former Cowboys linebacker revealed he believes quarterback Dak Prescott can finish as the league leader in passing scores.

"I might say Dak Prescott," Parsons said when the question was posed to him. "(George) Pickens looked like the best receiver in the NFL... He's coming off a tag year and he said he's going to show he's the best receiver in the league."

"When you got that tandem of CeeDee (Lamb) and (Pickens)," he added, "we didn't really see it last year and we saw what Dak did, 30 (touchdowns) last year without CeeDee there... I think this is gonna be the year."

A logical prediction

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) laughs with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have no gripes with Parsons envisioning Prescott as the 2026 touchdowns leader.

After all, Prescott has done it once before, when he threw for an NFL-high 36 touchdown passes in 2023.

We also know, as Parsons noted, that Prescott has an elite one-two punch at wide receiver in Pickens and Lamb, and as great as they were together in 2025, there's room for even better in 2026 because Lamb didn't play a full season last year due to injury.

One thing that could hurt Prescott's bid is improvement on the defensive side of the ball.

If the Cowboys aren't giving up as many points because of their revamped defense, that means they won't be chasing points as often, which could lead to less passes and more runs overall, especially if Dallas is routinely playing with a lead.

Beware the even-year curse

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's 2026, so you know what that means: we have to fear the even-year curse.

Since 2020, Prescott has had injury issues in even-numbered years. Prescott appeared in five contests in 2020, 12 games in 2022, and then eight games in 2024.

Meanwhile, in odd-numbered years in that span, Prescott has played in 16, 17 and 17 games.

While we would like to avoid this kind of negative thinking, it's hard not to point out this trend with Prescott. If he fails to avoid injury in 2026, there will be no denying the curse.

The last dance for Lamb and Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pickens to keep him around for this season, but this might be his last year in Dallas.

We continue to believe that because the Cowboys simply can't afford to pay big money out to two wide receivers. We also can assume Pickens won't be amenable to another franchise tag, assuming he has another big year.

Even Stephen Jones doubts the Cowboys' ability to hold on to Pickens.

"The situation we have with George Pickens going alongside CeeDee... I don't know of any teams that really can pay two top receivers top of the market," Jones said. "So, yeah. That's going to be a real difficult situation as we move forward. We've managed to figure out how we can do it for this year.

"Certainly, if everything works out the way we think it is, which CeeDee and George both have huge years again, then it'll be a bigger challenge next year. George is really wanting to put back-to-back years on top of one another so it'll help his market. And certainly I know at some point, as does every player in this league, will want to be rewarded with a long-term contract. So that certainly puts pressure on us to have a unique situation there."

The most likely course of action will be a tag-and-trade scenario, but one way or the other, this is probably the last dance for Dallas' impressive wide receiver duo.

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