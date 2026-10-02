It wouldn't be ESPN if Stephen A. Smith wasn't on the air making ridiculous claims about the Dallas Cowboys on First Take. The notorious Cowboys hater recently shared his thoughts on who to blame if the team continues to underachieve, and his comments left everyone stunned.

According to Smith, if the Cowboys don't find success this season, it falls at the hands of Dak Prescott and the high-scoring Dallas offense.

It's ridiculous to blame the offense when the defense has been one of the worst units in the entire league for the past two seasons, but Stephen A. went there. To make matters worse, he even doubled down on his stance, but was put in his place by NFL Live analyst Mina Kimes.

Kimes absolutely cooked Stephen A. for his nonsensical take, and methodically picked apart his argument step-by-step.

Mina Kimes Knows Ball

"I just want to make sure I'm following this correctly. The Cowboys have a top-10 offense, bottom-3 defense. And if they don't succeed, we're blaming the offense? The math ain't mathing." - Mina Kimes baffled by Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/ovW9ZjJ1ne — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 1, 2026

"I just want to make sure I'm following this correctly. The Cowboys have a top-10 defense that I think will be even better and a bottom-five, actually worse, a bottom-three statistically defense. Pardon me, top five, 10 offense, bottom three defense. And if they don't succeed, we're blaming the offense," a bewildered Kimes said. "The math ain't math in here.

"I understand he missed a couple of fades in the end zone. And honestly, they win that game if Brian Schottenheimer just doesn't kick a touchback for whatever and doesn't completely screw up the game management. Merely because of a single possession, you don't blame the quarterback who's been nails all game, who's been good all season, while the defense is struggling in every way possible. They're bad up front. They're not getting sufficient pressure. You saw some of the additions they made. Sean Gary, Quinn Williams, not doing enough. The linebacker room isn't playing well. The corners have been awful. It's why they do the trade for Porter Jr. The defensive coordinator came into the season with an incredibly unprepared unit against New York. And we're blaming the quarterback? I just do not understand the logic that gets you to that point."

That's a 10-8 round for Kimes.

Mina Kimes on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even Marcus Spears got in on the roast session when Stephen A. said he could explain his stance more later in the show, saying, "I mean, you can explain it.I don't know if it's going to make sense."

It's one thing to be dedicated to hating on a team and making that part of your shtick, but it at least has to be reasonable. You can't pull flimsy arguments out of thin air if you want to be taken seriously.

Then again, that's the problem with Stephen A. He doesn't care about being right; he cares about getting a reaction and attention from fans online. That's why he's always talking about the Dallas Cowboys.

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