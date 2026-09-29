ESPN Host Rips Dallas Cowboys For Being 'Intellectually Challenged' Every Year

It's the same story, but a different year. The Dallas Cowboys spent an entire offseason building up hope only to fall flat when the lights shine brightest.

That's what happened in Week 3 as they had a chance to steal a win in a historic game in Rio De Janeiro. The frustration started when they failed to score a go-ahead touchdown once head coach Brian Schottenheimer got unbelievably conservative. Dallas settled for three and the tie, but with seven seconds left, they allowed the Baltimore Ravens to get into field goal range, and they ended up with the win.

Now, they're hearing it from fans and the media alike. The fan base is frustrated and blaming Schottenheimer, but ESPN's Michael Wilbon doesn't seem to think the head coach makes much of a difference. While discussing this weekend's slate of games, he said he wasn't surprised Baltimore won because he doesn't believe in the Cowboys. He also said that no matter who is coaching, they are "intellectually challenged" every year.

"I don't trust Dallas. You know why? Because Dallas is dumb every year," Wilbon said. "Doesn't matter what they do to their offense and defense. They just seem intellectually challenged, no matter who's running that outfit."

PTI's Michael Wilbon says the Dallas Cowboys "seem intellectually challenged" every year 🏈 📺 pic.twitter.com/vTy4TPqeNQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2026

Dallas Cowboys have a problem that starts at the top

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts during the 2026 NFL Rio Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's baffling at this point to watch the way this team continues to suffer self-inflicted pain, and Wilbon is right, this isn't a new feeling.

Fans can go back to the 2007 playoffs when Tony Romo came out of nowhere to lead them to the playoffs. After making it to the postseason, Romo had them on the verge of winning, only to fumble the ball on a go-ahead field-goal attempt.

Dallas had another shocking loss in Dak Prescott's rookie season when he led the Cowboys back from a 21-3 deficit against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. After tying it up at 31, the Cowboys allowed Aaron Rodgers to hit Jared Cook for a big gain on third-and-20, allowing Mason Crosby to hit a game-winner from 56 yards.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott scrambles against the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game. | USA TODAY Sports

There was also the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL playoffs when Prescott scrambled to the 49ers 24-yard line, rather than trying to throw the ball. Time ran out on Dallas since they were out of timeouts.

There were different coaches in each of these scenarios, including the legendary Bill Parcells, who was there for the Romo fumble. A younger coach was in charge for the Green Bay loss, with Jason Garrett in charge. The 49ers loss was with Mike McCarthy, who not only has a Super Bowl on his resume, but was also on the winning side of things for the Packers in 2016.

All that said, it seems as though Wilbon is correct. The problem goes far beyond the head coach, making it tough to believe it can be fixed.

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