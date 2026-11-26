The Dallas Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day game got off to a hot start, steamrolling the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in the first half, 28-10.

But because the game is an NFL Thanksgiving special, we were also treated to an extended halftime show performance from three-time Grammy-winning country music icon Miranda Lambert, who is the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards history with 40 ACM wins.

Shockingly, Lambert admitted this was the first halftime performance of her career.

“It’s my first time ever to do this. I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and it’s my first halftime show ever. Isn’t that crazy? I don’t have a lot of firsts in my career at this point,” Lambert said during an appearance on the Calm Down podcast hosted by Erin Andrews, who served asone of the sideline reporters for today's game, and Charissa Thompson in the days leading up to game day. .

Miranda Lambert 🔥🔥



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During her performance, Lambert, who was decked out in a bedazzled Cowboys-themed cowgirl fit, was joined on stage by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as she performed a medley of her biggest hits.

If you missed out on Lambert's Thanksgiving halftime show, we have you covered. You can check out the full video of her performance below.

Miranda Lambert Performs Greatest Hits Medley on Thankgiving Day

During her appearance on Andrews and Thomspon's podcast, Lambert also revealed that she would take some inspiration from the iconic halftime performance from late country music pioneer Dolly Parton, who rocked a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uniform during her performance back in 2023.

However, she noted she wouldn't be rocking a cheerleader uniform herself because "I'm not as brave as Dolly." While she didn't rock a cheerleader uniform during her performance, she joked before the game with a throwback photo from her old cheerleader days.

"My singing career worked out better than my cheerleading career, but I can’t tell y’all how excited I am to have the best seat in the house to watch the [Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders] during my halftime performance on Thursday," Lambert wrote on social media

It seems like everything worked out exactly how it was supposed to, because now Lambert is performing on one of the NFL's biggest stages for America's Team in her home state.

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