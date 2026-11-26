Happy Thanksgiving, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're officially kicking off holiday season with food, family, and football (and, of course, America's Team) on Thursday evening.

Dallas welcomes the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium for a crucial Week 12 game that could make or break the Cowboys' season. The Cowboys' chances of reaching the postseason are dwindling, but a win over the Eagles would go a long way in closing the gap atop the NFC East.

The Cowboys enter Thursday's Thanksgiving tussle as 8.5-point favorites over the visiting Eagles, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Dallas is riding a four-game winning streak on Thanksgiving Day, including last year's incredible win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, so let's hope the trend can continue and the Cowboys can get a big win to mark their first winning streak of the season.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may see throughout the night.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 12 Announcer Pairing

Fox Sports sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys and Eagles fans will be blessed with one of the top booths in the game, with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and the GOAT Tom Brady (color analyst) calling the action from the booth.

Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, meanwhile, will be providing updates from the sideline throughout the evening to keep us in the know if anything goes awry.

As for the men in the stripes, Adrian Hill is leading the way.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 12 Referee Assignment

NFL referee Adrian Hill during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

ill has been an official since the 2010 season, after serving as a college ref from 2004-2009. His first NFL appearance came as a line judge during the Cowboys' game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. He was promoted to referee following the retirements of Pete Morelli and Walt Coleman.

This season, home teams have a 66 winning percentage when Hill's crew is on the call, so let's hope that the trend continues on Thanksgiving Day to give us all something to be grateful for.

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