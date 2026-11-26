Nothing says "Happy Thanksgiving" quite like a Dallas Cowboys game day. This year, we will hopefully be thankful for a win over the visiting NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles by the end of the day.

It's a day for food, family, and football, but there is also some musical entertainment throughout the day. Because it is a holiday and special standalone game, the NFL is trying to bring out some big guns for its halftime shows.

Last year, Dallas welcomed Cowboys superfan Post Malone to AT&T Stadium to entertain the crowd. For the 2026 festivities, the Cowboys are once again tapping the country music keg and calling on three-time Grammy-winning icon Miranda Lambert to put on a show.

.@mirandalambert and the ‘Boys 🤠



Catch her performance tomorrow at The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show! pic.twitter.com/SsbZX2B0hL — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 25, 2026

The Texas native's halftime performance will kick off The Salvation Army's 136th Red Kettle Campaign alongside the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

"My singing career worked out better than my cheerleading career, but I can’t tell y’all how excited I am to have the best seat in the house to watch the [Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders] during my halftime performance on Thursday," Lambert wrote on social media ahead of her performance.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Lambert's halftime performance should begin approximately between 5:30 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. ET, as long as there are no delays.

All of the information you need to tune into Thursday evening's game can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Thanksgiving Day Game TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin eats a turkey leg as Jake Ferguson feeds him against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -8.5 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -434 | Titans +340

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)

Live Stream: Fubo (free trial)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Following Thursday afternoon's game, the Cowboys will hit the road for a Week 13 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football on November 30, before finally getting to enjoy their bye week for the 2026-27 campaign.

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