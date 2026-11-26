The Dallas Cowboys take the field for their annual Thanksgiving Day game in Week 12, with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles visiting AT&T Stadium for a crucial game in the division.

Because it's a Thanksgiving game, there will be an extended halftime with country music superstar Miranda Lambert set to take the stage. Surprisingly, despite having three Grammys to her name, this will be Lambert's first-ever halftime performance.

“It’s my first time ever to do this. I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and it’s my first halftime show ever. Isn’t that crazy? I don’t have a lot of firsts in my career at this point,” Lambert said during an appearance on the Calm Down podcast hosted by Erin Andrews, who is one of the sideline reporters for today's game, and Charissa Thompson.

One of the most iconic Thanksgiving halftime shows came from another country music superstar, the late Dolly Parton, who wore a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uniform during the game. That led to Lambert being asked whether she would pull the same stunt on Thursday evening.

Miranda Lambert 'Not As Brave' As Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton performs with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders during halftime in the game against the Washington Commanders | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On the same podcast, Lambert was asked whether she will be taking any inspiration from Dolly, and while she acknowledged there could be some nods to the country icon, she's not going to go the entire way.

"There will be some, yes… I'm not as brave as Dolly, I will not be wearing the uniform," Lambert joked before revealing she is preparing a medley of her biggest hits for the Thanksgiving show.

"I'm calling it 'Bangers and Mash,' because I'm doing a mashup of my bangers," she said. "I was like, I'm just gonna do all my bangers from all these years, and keep it interesting. I don't want a dull moment, I just wanna roll, you know what I mean?"

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (color analyst) in the booth. Andrews, who interviewed Lambert before the game, and Tom Rinaldi will be serving as sideline reporters for the evening game.

Lambert's halftime show is expected to begin between 5:30 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. ET, so make sure you are seated with your favorite adult beverage and prepared to enjoy the show.

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