Moore Chirping Lamb, Durant & Revel's Standout Play Create Buzz For Cowboys DBs Room

Nobody is going to proclaim the Dallas Cowboys' cornerbacks room saved after five practices of training camp, but we will say things are looking good for the group.

The most notable competition in the group is the battle for CB2 between Shavon Revel and Cobie Durant, which appears to be heating up since the pads came on.

According to former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley, Revel and Durant both "had great days" during the second padded practice of training camp.

Durant has really been outstanding all camp long, and Revel has been coming on particularly strong since the pads came on. We have also seen some standout plays from DaRon Bland, but as Holley notes, his reps have been limited.

The Cornerback Battle Is Oooooon!!!



Durant Annnnd Revel Both Had Great Days & Have Continued To Shine In Training Camp.

Coach Parker & Schottenheimer Are Being Cautious With Bland & His Reps At Training Camp Coming Off The Foot Injury. But A Lot Of Nice Things From The DB Room — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) August 4, 2026

One of the best plays on Day 5 of training camp was Durant's break-up on a deep ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

MVS had a step on Durant, but the veteran cornerback got his hand up and batted the ball away to prevent the veteran pass-catcher from reeling in what would have been a big play.

For the record: this isn't just a one-off.

Durant has been making standout plays throughout training camp and also has an interception off Dak Prescott.

as I’ve said: Cobie Durant is simply not having it in training camp. #Cowboys



spectacular downfield coverage. pic.twitter.com/mxQeev8DH0 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 4, 2026

While Revel got some love from Holley for Day 5, by most accounts it was really Day 4 that was the second-year cornerback's best.

"After multiple pass deflections and physical play in coverage on Lamb and Pickens, it seemed like the light started to come on for the second-year cornerback on Monday as he recorded three pass breakups," Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Revel after Day 4.

Overall, Durant has been the more consistent player over Revel, but the gap for CB2 has tightened a bit since the pads came on.

If the Cowboys had to make their decision about who will start across from Bland today, Durant would probably get the nod instead of Revel.

Devin Moore shows moxie vs. CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't mind seeing some early confidence from a rookie and that's exactly what we saw out of fourth-round pick and cornerback Devin Moore on Day 4.

In one of his reps against star wideout CeeDee Lamb, Moore was able to stick to the Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver and force an incomplete pass in the end zone.

After the play, Moore got up and went on to chirp Lamb a bit, which shows the rook has some moxie.

Devin Moore fights off the incompletion on CeeDee Lamb here and then chirps to him a bit pic.twitter.com/N6hHEKrOA9 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 3, 2026

Confidence is fine, as long as it doesn't get out of control. Kudos to CeeDee for not reacting to a rookie giving him some lip. Most veterans would not have reacted so calmly.

The most important note from all of this on Moore, Revel and Durant is this: there's a reason to be excited about Dallas' secondary.

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