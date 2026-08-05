Moore Chirping Lamb, Durant & Revel's Standout Play Create Buzz For Cowboys DBs Room
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Nobody is going to proclaim the Dallas Cowboys' cornerbacks room saved after five practices of training camp, but we will say things are looking good for the group.
The most notable competition in the group is the battle for CB2 between Shavon Revel and Cobie Durant, which appears to be heating up since the pads came on.
According to former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley, Revel and Durant both "had great days" during the second padded practice of training camp.
Durant has really been outstanding all camp long, and Revel has been coming on particularly strong since the pads came on. We have also seen some standout plays from DaRon Bland, but as Holley notes, his reps have been limited.
One of the best plays on Day 5 of training camp was Durant's break-up on a deep ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
MVS had a step on Durant, but the veteran cornerback got his hand up and batted the ball away to prevent the veteran pass-catcher from reeling in what would have been a big play.
For the record: this isn't just a one-off.
Durant has been making standout plays throughout training camp and also has an interception off Dak Prescott.
While Revel got some love from Holley for Day 5, by most accounts it was really Day 4 that was the second-year cornerback's best.
"After multiple pass deflections and physical play in coverage on Lamb and Pickens, it seemed like the light started to come on for the second-year cornerback on Monday as he recorded three pass breakups," Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Revel after Day 4.
Overall, Durant has been the more consistent player over Revel, but the gap for CB2 has tightened a bit since the pads came on.
If the Cowboys had to make their decision about who will start across from Bland today, Durant would probably get the nod instead of Revel.
Devin Moore shows moxie vs. CeeDee Lamb
We don't mind seeing some early confidence from a rookie and that's exactly what we saw out of fourth-round pick and cornerback Devin Moore on Day 4.
In one of his reps against star wideout CeeDee Lamb, Moore was able to stick to the Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver and force an incomplete pass in the end zone.
After the play, Moore got up and went on to chirp Lamb a bit, which shows the rook has some moxie.
Confidence is fine, as long as it doesn't get out of control. Kudos to CeeDee for not reacting to a rookie giving him some lip. Most veterans would not have reacted so calmly.
The most important note from all of this on Moore, Revel and Durant is this: there's a reason to be excited about Dallas' secondary.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.