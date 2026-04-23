Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Tracker Round 1: Every Pick, Trade & Instant Grade

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most exciting teams to watch entering Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh on Thursday night, with two first-round picks and several directions the team could decide to go.

Dallas enters Thursday night with the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks, so the team has an opportunity to add two impact players or trade into the top 10 for one of the elite defenders in this year's class.

There has also been speculation that the Cowboys could throw a curveball on the first day, by going with an offensive player like Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State before looking to potentially trade breakout star wide receiver George Pickens.

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's going to be interesting to see how the action plays out on Thursday night, but we will have you covered every step of the way.

The 2026 draft will continue on Friday night with Round 2 and 3, before closing out the festivities on Saturday afternoon with Round 4 through 7. A closer look at the Cowboys' first-round haul in the 2026 draft can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Round 1 Tracker & Reaction

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pick No. 12: TBD

Pick No. 20: TBD

This is a developing situation and more information on the Cowboys' first-round results will be added as it becomes available.

Full List Of Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Picks Entering Round 1

Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photo before the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick No. 12

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)

Round 3

Pick No. 28 (92 overall, via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4

Pick No. 12 (112 overall)

Round 5

Pick No. 12 (152 overall)

Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)

Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)

Round 7

Pick No. 2 (218 overall, via Tennessee Titans)

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