Caleb Downs' NFL Draft Phone Call From Dallas Cowboys Didn't Go as Planned

Before every pick is made in the NFL Draft, the player receives a call from the team drafting him, and that was no different for the Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

What was different was the fact that Downs didn't exactly hear what his new team had to say when the call was made.

When asked by ESPN's Laura Rutledge about getting "the call" from Dallas after he was the No. 11 pick, Downs admitted he was too excited to hear what was being said on the other end.

"But it was a great conversation," Downs said. "I honestly couldn't hear him much. I was too excited to listen, so... I'm just excited to do what I can do and be committed to the team."

Cowboys were aggressive to secure Downs

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All along we said that if the Cowboys were able to land Downs with the No. 12 pick, it would be great value for Dallas. Well, the Cowboys came close to doing that.

With Dallas sitting just one pick away from having Downs fall into their lap at No. 12, the Cowboys decided to trade up to No. 11 in order to secure Downs.

It's safe to assume the Cowboys had a team behind them trying to jump ahead for Downs, but Dallas made sure that didn't happen by surrendering pick No. 12 and two fifth-rounders.

Luckily, Dallas was able to pull off another trade later in the round with the Philadelphia Eagles of all teams that scored them two fourth-round picks in a move back to No. 23.

Dallas ended up improving two of their fifth-rounders to fourth-rounders and added both Downs and UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. Jerry Jones cooked on Thursday night.

How Caleb Downs fits with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Downs is a blue-chip prospect, hands down. He was widely viewed as one of the very best players in this draft and it's not hard to see why.

While Downs isn't an elite athlete, he certainly isn't a slouch in that area, either. Downs sports a high football IQ, top-notch instincts and plays with both tenacity and a motor that is second to none.

While he's capable of playing free safety, Downs is likely to be deployed as a box safety and/or big nickel.

Most importantly, everything Downs brings to the table is going to help the Cowboys out immediately, which is crucial with Dallas in a win-now window.