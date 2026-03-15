3 Bargain Free Agents Cowboys Can Still Sign to Upgrade Roster

Throughout the first wave of free agency, the Dallas Cowboys made some interesting moves. While they missed out on linebacker Nakobe Dean, they were able to shore up the secondary with safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke.

Dallas also found a steal in former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant and former Los Angeles Chargers nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

There are still holes that need to be filled; however, the Cowboys aren't likely to make any big splashes. Instead, they could look to add one of these three bargain free agents.

Larry Ogunjobi, DL

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Larry Ogunjobi signed a one-year, $8.3 million contract with the Buffalo Bills in 2025, but didn't have a great stint with them. Ogunjobi was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league's PED policy.

Ogunjobi played 10 games for the Bills, and had 19 tackles and recorded no sacks for the first time in his nine-year career. Ogunjobi is a better player than he showed in 2025, and he has experience as a defensive end in a 3-4 system from his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's not going to be a game-changer, but he could be a reliable rotational player.

Bobby Wagner, LB

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer knows Bobby Wagner from their days in Seattle, and while Wagner will be 36 before the season begins, he was still effective this past season for the Washington Commanders. Wagner had 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Wagner wouldn't be a long-term answer, but he would be an ideal starter in the middle of the defense. He would also serve as an excellent mentor for some of the younger players on the roster, especially if the Cowboys land a linebacker in the NFL draft.

Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rashan Gary is poised to be the leading pass-rusher for Dallas, but they still need more help. They brought back Sam Williams, which could be a steal, but he's not their only in-house free agent who should return.

With Donovan Ezeiruaku having hip surgery recently, the Cowboys need players to fall back on. That could be Dante Fowler Jr., who had just three sacks in 2025. He was better than those numbers suggest, with Fowler recording 20 pressures according to Pro Football Reference.

He's also had success in a 3-4 role, recording 10.5 sacks for the Washington Commanders in 2024. The Cowboys could do worse than Fowler, who has a lot to prove after a disappointing season.