3 Free Agency Signings Dallas Cowboys Can Still Make Under Salary Cap
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The Dallas Cowboys have made a slew of moves in free agency this offseason, some more interesting than others.
The Cowboys brought in a new potential backup quarterback in Sam Howell while also adding two former Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks in Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. Not to mention securing starters in safety Jalen Thompson and defensive lineman Rashan Gary, Dallas will have some important new faces on the roster next season.
However, the Cowboys still need to make some other signings to help address depth or just fill a massive hole, like at linebacker.
Here are a few players the Cowboys should target while staying within budget:
Bobby Wagner, LB
A Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer, Wagner is still productive at the age of 35. He had 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions with the Washington Commanders this past season.
Dallas has yet to sign an off-ball linebacker and a veteran like Wagner could be a solid late addition in free agency.
He signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Commanders last offseason, but the Cowboys would need to get him to agree to much less than that.
Per Spotrac, Wagner currently has about a $7.6 million market value in free agency.
Derek Barnett, EDGE
A Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, Barnett had a solid season with the Houston Texans in 2025. Playing on an elite defense, he had five sacks. In his first year with Houston in 2024, he also had five sacks while returning two fumbles for touchdowns.
If the Cowboys don't re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, adding Barnett to the fold would help add talent and experience to the team's edge rusher room.
His estimated market value on Spotrac is at $4.4 million. A bit pricey, but if the Cowboys can get that number to drop, Barnett would make a nice addition.
Hassan Haskins, RB
A bit of a flier here, but the Cowboys could always use some running back depth behind Javonte Williams if Jaydon Blue doesn't take a step forward in his second season.
Haskins has played in 44 career games while posting 76 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns along with 18 catches for 119 yards and another score. He has only fumbled once in his NFL career.
His market value on Spotrac is currently at around $1.4 million.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7