3 Free Agency Signings Dallas Cowboys Can Still Make Under Salary Cap

The Dallas Cowboys have made a slew of moves in free agency this offseason, some more interesting than others.

The Cowboys brought in a new potential backup quarterback in Sam Howell while also adding two former Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks in Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. Not to mention securing starters in safety Jalen Thompson and defensive lineman Rashan Gary, Dallas will have some important new faces on the roster next season.

However, the Cowboys still need to make some other signings to help address depth or just fill a massive hole, like at linebacker.

Here are a few players the Cowboys should target while staying within budget:

Bobby Wagner, LB

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

A Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer, Wagner is still productive at the age of 35. He had 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions with the Washington Commanders this past season.

Dallas has yet to sign an off-ball linebacker and a veteran like Wagner could be a solid late addition in free agency.

He signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Commanders last offseason, but the Cowboys would need to get him to agree to much less than that.

Per Spotrac, Wagner currently has about a $7.6 million market value in free agency.

Derek Barnett, EDGE

Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett rushes against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

A Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, Barnett had a solid season with the Houston Texans in 2025. Playing on an elite defense, he had five sacks. In his first year with Houston in 2024, he also had five sacks while returning two fumbles for touchdowns.

If the Cowboys don't re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, adding Barnett to the fold would help add talent and experience to the team's edge rusher room.

His estimated market value on Spotrac is at $4.4 million. A bit pricey, but if the Cowboys can get that number to drop, Barnett would make a nice addition.

Hassan Haskins, RB

Los Angeles Chargers running back Hassan Haskins during training camp at The Bolt. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A bit of a flier here, but the Cowboys could always use some running back depth behind Javonte Williams if Jaydon Blue doesn't take a step forward in his second season.

Haskins has played in 44 career games while posting 76 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns along with 18 catches for 119 yards and another score. He has only fumbled once in his NFL career.

His market value on Spotrac is currently at around $1.4 million.