3 Underrated Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agent Fits Still Available

Jerry Jones promised he would be active this offseason and fix the Dallas Cowboys defense.

The jury is out on whether he's accomplished that goal, but Jones has been busy. The Cowboys agreed to a trade with the Green Bay Packers for EDGE Rashan Gary, and signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant, and nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

These additions might not have been flashy, but every player fits well in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme. There are still holes to fill, and while most of the focus has turned to the upcoming NFL draft, there are still free agents Dallas should consider. Here's a look at three underrated options who would fit with the Cowboys.

Shaq Thompson, Linebacker

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Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson looks over his shoulder after an interception against the Jaguars. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 25th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Shaq Thompson spent 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and was one of the top linebackers in the league. Injuries began to slow him down, however, as Thompson played just two games in 2023 and four in 2024.

Carolina released Thompson ahead of the 2025 season and he signed with the Buffalo Bills. Thompson played in 12 games for Buffalo, recording 56 tackles, six tackles for loss, and one sack. His performance improved in the postseason, with 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception.

Dallas has a hole at the linebacker spot and Thompson would be an instant upgrade even as a sto-gap solution.

Von Miller, EDGE

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Adding Rashan Gary will help improve the Cowboys' pass rush, but they still need more help on the edge. One player they could turn to is Von Miller, who was released by Buffalo following a three-year stint. He signed with the Washington Commanders, where he turned back the clock and recorded nine sacks.

Miller isn't the player he once was at 36 years old, but he's still a productive pass rusher in a rotational role. He's stated that he wants to continue playing, and the Cowboys could definitely use his experience as they rebuild their defense.

Avonte Maddox, Cornerback

Detroit Lions cornerback Avonte Maddox practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jerry Jones said he made a mistake letting Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency, admitting he undervalued the slot cornerback position. The Cowboys did sign Jalen Thompson this offseason, and while he's capable of playing in the slot, that could leave them thin at safety.

That's why it would be good to add someone else who can play the nickel, which is why Avonte Maddox makes sense. Not only was he still an effective player in 2025 with the Detroit Lions, but Maddox also had experience working with Christian Parker in 2024 with the Philadelphia Eagles.