Concerning George Pickens Contract Update Signals Potential Summer Standoff

George Pickens had a sensational season in 2025 for the Dallas Cowboys. During his first year with the franchise, he recorded personal highs in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and touchdown receptions (9).

That performance increased his price tag exponentially as he entered the offseason as a pending free agent. The Cowboys didn't want to let him leave, however, so they used the franchise tag to ensure they could keep him around for one more year at least.

As we approach April, Pickens has yet to sign the tender. That's led to questions about whether he will attend offseason workouts. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently spoke about the situation on ESPN and gave a concerning update.

Schefter stated that Pickens is not allowed at the facility without a contract, and says he doesn't expect the wide receiver to sign the franchise tag anytime soon. He added that the situation is likely to drag out throughout the offseason, likely going to the July 15 deadline.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

"Well, Laura, he is not allowed to report to the Cowboys facility unless he signs his franchise tag. And he's not signing his franchise tag anytime soon, which means by the transit of property, if he hasn't signed and he can't be there, he's not going to be there until they have some sort of deal," Schefter said.

"So literally, unless the two sides can make some sort of progress, we're not going to see George Pickens during the offseason program. The chances are, as is the case with many of these situations, they come down to the deadline in mid-July, whether they can get the deal done in time or not."

.@AdamSchefter has the latest on George Pickens' status with the Cowboys and when he could report to the team's facility 👀 pic.twitter.com/WUHs6ohQ9s — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 30, 2026

Schefter's pessimism makes sense, given comments from Brian Schottenheimer and Stephen Jones during the NFL owners' meeting this week. Schottenheimer didn't seem confident that Pickens would be around this offseason, while Jones refused to speak on the situation at all.

There's one silver lining with the mid-July deadline

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As frustrating as it will be to see this saga drag out throughout the offseason, there's one silver lining.

The two sides have until July 15 to hammer out a deal. If they don't, then Pickens has to play on the tag or sit out. It's unlikely he sits out for the entire season, meaning we should have closure before training camp.

That's at least better than the contract situations over the past couple of offseasons, which dominated headlines throughout the training camp and the preseason.