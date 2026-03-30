Cowboys' Stephen Jones Sidesteps George Pickens Contract Questions

Another offseason for the Dallas Cowboys is being clouded with contract drama.

The Cowboys dragged their feet in negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2024. Not only did they allow multiple deals to get completed, which forced them to pay more, but they also risked relationships with two of their best players.

They either didn't learn from this ordeal or simply didn't care, because they spent the 2025 offseason using the media to apply pressure to Micah Parsons during his contract negotiations. This time, they went too far, and Parsons forced his way out.

Now in 2026, Dallas is again refusing to get ahead of the curve. This time, it's George Pickens who has yet to be signed, as they're using the franchise tag to keep him around. The problem is that Pickens might not be thrilled with this approach.

On Monday, executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked about the situation, focusing on whether or not the two sides have been negotiating. Jones was short in his answer, and refused to go into detail.

"We're just not gonna comment as we move forward on negotiations on where that stands or anything like that," Jones said.

Jones was pressed on whether he had any idea whether or not Pickens was going to show up for offseason workouts without an extension in place. His response was short as he simply said, "I answered your question."

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones is holding his cards close to the vest with the George Pickens situation pic.twitter.com/6zeFiTapGm — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) March 30, 2026

Brian Schottenheimer's update on George Pickens wasn't positive

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Pickens earlier in the day, and while he didn't give a non-answer the way Jones did, Schottenheimer still didn't go into much detail. According to Todd Archer, however, he did say he had no assurances that Pickens will report for offseason workouts.

"Brian Schottenheimer said he has had talks with George Pickens. Reiterated the desire for (the) team to keep Pickens long term but has no assurances yet Pickens will be around for voluntary offseason program," ESPN's Todd Archer said.

Pickens exploded in his first season with the Cowboys, recording 93 receptions for 1,429 yards with nine touchdowns. He proved he's capable of being a No. 1 wide receiver, which is why he's expected to push for a more lucrative contract than what the franchise tag offers.