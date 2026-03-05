Controversial Cowboys Assistant Lands Major Role With New Team
The Dallas Cowboys have made major changes to their coaching staff this offseason after missing out on the playoffs once again.
The Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after just one year in the role. Dallas finished the regular season allowing the most points (30.1) and passing yards (251.5) per game, and changes clearly had to be made.
As a result, Dallas hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Christian Parker as the team's next defensive coordinator.
Eberflus, who previously served as head coach of the Chicago Bears for three seasons, was suddenly out of a job after the Cowboys decided to move on, but he's now landed back on his feet with another NFC team.
San Francisco 49ers Hire Matt Eberflus to New Role
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the San Francisco 49ers have hired Eberflus as the assistant head coach of defense.
Eberflus, 55, has over a decade of NFL coaching experience but will likely have to work his way back up if he wants to land a future role as a head coach or defensive coordinator again at some point. It's certainly not a stretch to say that this past season in Dallas was a dent in his resume.
Eberflus will have a chance at prepping the 49ers' defense for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense when San Francisco visits Dallas during the 2026 regular season. A date for the game is still to be determined.
Now under Parker, the Cowboys defense is expected to take a step forward, which feels obvious considering that things can't get much worse.
Parker has already made it clear what his plan is on defense as the Cowboys approach the 2026 NFL Draft.
"The first thing is we're going to be multiple. I think that whenever you form a defensive structure, it's about the players that you have," Parker said. "So our core principles, we'll be a 3-4 by nature, but 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel, different front structures, coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it."
