Cowboys Donovan Ezeiruaku Number Change Hints at Veteran’s Fate

Now entering his second season in the NFL, Donovan Ezeiruaku is set to wear a new number. During his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys, Ezeiruaku wore No. 41.

Going forward, he's going to wear No. 6.

If that number seems familiar, it's because it recently belonged to a long-time starter. Donovan Wilson, a sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2019, wore that number for the majority of his seven seasons with the team.

During that time, he appeared in 98 games with 75 starts. Wilson recorded 444 tackles, 13 sacks, 19 pass deflections, and eight interceptions. In 2025, he led the team with two picks, including one in overtime in Week 2. In that game, Wilson picked off Russell Wilson in overtime, setting up the win over the New York Giants.

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Wilson entered free agency this offseason and has yet to sign with a new team. The writing appeared to be on the wall when the Cowboys signed Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in free agency. Now, Ezeiruaku taking his number all but confirms Wilson is not an option at this time.

Donovan Ezeiruaku eyeing a breakout season

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A second-round pick out of Boston College, Ezeiruaku played in all 17 games as a rookie with nine starts. His numbers were modest, with Ezeiruaku recording 40 tackles and two sacks. He did earn an impressive 73.1 grade from PFF, however, which was 38th at his position. Ezeiruaku showed plenty of promise as a pass rusher as well, recording 53 total pressures.

Following his rookie season, Ezeiruaku had surgery to repair a torn hip labrum, an injury he dealt with during the year. He's now focused on getting healthy and eyeing a big sophomore campaign. With the Cowboys switching to defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Ezeiruaku will spend more time rushing from the outside linebacker position, which should play to his strengths.

Donovan Ezeiruaku has new teammate to learn from

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ezeiruaku will have a new veteran mentor to work with this year. Dallas added Rashan Gary in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, giving them a trusted pass rusher who has experience in a 3-4 system.

The Cowboys are likely to add more depth in the upcoming NFL draft as well, which means Ezeiruaku could have competition for playing time. That competition could be what pushes him to fully break out.