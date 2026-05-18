Cowboys 'Best-Kept Secret' Would Erase Ghost Of Micah Parsons Past

The Dallas Cowboys spent a lot of resources on improving the defensive side of the ball to start the 2026 NFL offseason, whether through free agency or with the team's promising rookie class.

Dallas has received rave reviews for the moves it has made, which were largely influenced by defensive coordinator Christian Parker, with a good mix of veteran leadership and promising young talent.

But while the team made strong additions in the offseason, it is a returning player who could make a big impact during the 2026 campaign.

Enter second-year pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who has been dubbed the team's "best-kept secret" ahead of OTAs by Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates during the game against the Baltimore Ravens | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ezieuraku may have only recorded two sacks during his rookie season, but he showed flashes of brilliance and is one of the most intriguing young prospects on the roster as the team implements Parker's scheme.

If Ezeiruaku can come into his own alongside Pro Bowl edge Rashan Gary, who the team traded for during the offseason, and first-round pick Malachi Lawrence, Cowboys Nation may finally be able to move on from the pain of trading Micah Parsons.

The Best Is Yet To Come

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

His stats may not pop off of the page, but the advanced metrics show where Ezeiruaku stands amongst his peers. Ezeiruaku appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, nine starts, showing continued signs of improvement as the season went on on.

"Despite sliding to the second round, Ezeiruaku turned in a solid rookie campaign with a 66.8 PFF pass-rush grade, the second-best among qualified newcomers at the position," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote.

"What's also appealing about Ezeiruaku is how good he looked against the run, sitting in the 85th percentile in run stop rate (8.1%) and the 73rd percentile in PFF run-defense grade (62.8)."

Throughout his rookie campaign, Ezieuraku recorded 40 total tackles, 12 quarterback hits, nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one safety. If he can continue on the trajectory that he showed near the end of his rookie season, Ezeiruaku would be poised for a breakout year.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ezeiruaku is recovering from surgery to repair a labrum tear in his hip, so he is not expected to be 100 percent until training camp, but when he does hit the field, he will be a player to watch. The Cowboys will return to the field at The Star on Monday, June 1, for the beginning of organized team activities. The first mandatory session will be when minicamp kicks off on Thursday, June 16.

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