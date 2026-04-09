Cowboys Free Agent Addition Jalen Thompson Reveals Jersey Number

In need of a new safety this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys set their sights on Jalen Thompson.

Originally a fifth round pick in the 2019 Supplemental Draft out of Washington State, Thompson spent the first seven years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He developed into a starter by his third season in the league, and earned a reputation as a safety capable of playing in deep coverage while also having the skill set to play in the slot.

The Cowboys signed Thompson to a three-year deal worth $33 million, although incentives could push that total up to $36 million. He joins a revamped secondary that includes safety P.J. Locke and cornerback Colbie Durant. Dallas is also expected to add more depth during the upcoming NFL draft.

While the Cowboys don’t report for voluntary workouts until April 20, Thompson is already checking out his new home. The veteran safety posted a photo of his new locker on his Instagram account, which showed his number. Thompson will continue to wear No. 34, which is the same number he had while playing for the Cardinals.

Shavon Revel Jr. will need to change numbers

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas already has a player on the roster wearing No. 34, Shavon Revel Jr. As a rookie, Revel wore No. 27 during training camp while Jaydon Blue had 34.

Once the season began, Blue switched to No. 23, which allowed Revel to take No. 34. Now with Thompson taking the number, Revel will need to switch things up once again.

During his collegiate career at ECU, Revel wore No. 28. That jersey currently belongs to safety Malik Hooker, who is expected to start opposite Thompson.

Shavon Revel will be second Cowboys sophomore to switch numbers

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When Revel officially gets his new number, he will be the second player from the Cowboys’ 2025 draft class to make a change heading into Year Two.

Outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku wore No. 41 as a rookie, but made it clear that he would switch to No. 6 if that ever became available. That was the number he wore during his career at Boston College.

With free agent safety Donovan Wilson unlikely to return, that number was freed up and Ezeiruaku made the switch, which was revealed when he shared a photo of his locker.