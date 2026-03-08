New Cowboys Mock Draft Adds Ball-Hawking Safety, Aggressive Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys still have both of their first-round picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. There were rumors that could change with them pursuing a trade for Las Vegas superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

In the end, Crosby was sent to the Baltimore Ravens, who sent the Raiders two first-round picks. The Cowboys are expected to turn their attention to free agency for pass-rush help, and if they can land a legit threat, the latest mock draft from Pro Football Sports Network's Ryan Guthrie would be a home run.

Guthrie has Dallas taking two defensive backs, beginning with Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman at No. 12. Thieneman increased his stock immensely at the NFL Scouting Combine, and would give them a reliable safety on the back end.

Round 1, Pick 12: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman intercepts a pass against the Washington Huskies. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"The Dallas Cowboys land one of the biggest risers in the draft with the selection of Dillon Thieneman, a safety who checked every box and more during an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine," Guthrie wrote.

"Thieneman tested exactly how scouts hoped he would: fast, athletic, and fluid, confirming the range and movement skills that show up on film. His performance in Indianapolis has evaluators heading back to the tape, where they’ll see a complete football player who consistently plays with instincts, toughness, and high-level technique."

Thieneman began his career at Purdue and finished with eight interceptions and 14 pass deflections in three seasons between the two programs. The Cowboys haven't had a game-changing safety since Roy Williams, which would only make this selection more intriguing.

Round 1, Pick 20: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

After adding Thieneman at No. 12, the Cowboys go for Clemson's Avieon Terrell with their next pick in this mock. Guthrie says he may be undersized, but Terrell is a strong fit due to his aggressive approach.

"At 5’11, 180 pounds, Terrell may be slightly undersized, but his production speaks volumes: 21 pass breakups and eight forced fumbles over the past two seasons at Clemson. He plays with urgency, instinct, and a natural ball-hawking ability, consistently getting his hands on the football and attacking plays downhill," Guthrie wrote.

"For Dallas, Terrell fits perfectly in a system that values aggressive, physical corner play. His competitiveness and playmaking flair give the Cowboys a versatile piece to patch holes in the secondary and complement their existing defensive backfield, elevating both coverage and turnover potential."

Terrell primarily played on the outside, but could be an option for the Cowboys in the slot, which would help transform their struggling defense, especially if they do land a playmaker on the edge in free agency.