Cowboys Named Best Fit for Run-Stuffing Nose Tackle and Star Linebacker

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have been focused on fixing their struggling defense.

They're rebuilding the roster to fit the scheme being implemented by new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. That's led to the addition of EDGE Rashan Gary, who was added in a trade with Green Bay.

They addressed the secondary as well by signing free agent safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant. Dallas also signed Otito Ogbonnia, giving them a massive nose tackle to anchor their 3-4.

While Ogbonnia is a solid addition, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says they could still add another run-stuffer, listing free agent D.J. Reader as a potential fit for the Cowboys. He also has a stud linebacker linked to the Cowboys, saying Bobby Wagner would be a welcome addition.

D.J. Reader would give Cowboys a massive run-stuffer

Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Reader will be 32 when the season begins and has 10 years of experience. He doesn't offer much in terms of rushing the passer, but Reader is a run-stuffer who could make a difference on the Cowboys' rebuilt line.

"Reader would be a great addition for the Dallas Cowboys, who traded away Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas. He could serve as a run-stuffing specialist behind Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams to help boost a defense that allowed 4.7 yards per carry in 2025," Knox wrote.

Bobby Wagner can still get the job done

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wagner is in his mid-30s, but is still one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL. As Knox says, Wagner proved during the 2025 season that he's still better than many of the players who are far younger than he is.

"Like a few players lingering on the free-agent market, linebacker Bobby Wagner is nearing the end of his career. He'll turn 36 in June, but he is planning to play his 15th NFL season in 2026, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz," Knox wrote.

"And Wagner can still man the linebacker position better than most. This past season, he racked up 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, four passes defended, and two interceptions."

Dallas is likely ready to turn to the draft to fill their remaining needs, but if they come out of there without adding the right players at nose tackle or linebacker, they could decide to revisit these veterans in free agency.