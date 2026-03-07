Cowboys Named Perfect Fit for Hard-Hitting Safety in NFL Free Agency

All eyes have been on the EDGE position for the Dallas Cowboys at the beginning of the offseason. Dallas was in a bidding war for Maxx Crosby, who ended up going to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks.

With that attempted trade falling through, the Cowboys are expected to turn their attention to free agency to find a new pass rusher. They will have options, but that's also not the only position they have to address.

Dallas has holes throughout its defensive roster, with the safety position often overlooked. With Malik Hooker as their only experienced starter, the Cowboys have to add more talent, and USA Today's Jacob Camenker has a target in mind.

Camenker said they should pursue Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, calling him a perfect fit for a Dallas defense that lacks playmakers at all levels.

"It might be hard for the Cowboys to make a significant splash in free agency, as they are currently a league-worst $56.1 million over the cap, per OverTheCap.com. Still, some creative restructures with Dak Prescott and the like could open the door for Dallas to sign a quality playmaker," Camenker wrote.

"Brisker is a hard-hitting safety who has averaged just under 112 tackles per 17 games played across his career. He would be a big-time upgrade for a Cowboys defense that needs help at all levels of the defense and could desperately use a back-end enforcer."

A second-round pick out of Penn State in 2022, Brisker had 93 tackles, eight pass defenses, and one interception this past season. Brisker isn't known for his coverage, but he's an enforcer in the secondary who delivers crushing hits and can help shut down the run game. The Dallas defense lacks an enforcer, and that's exactly what Brisker would give them.

Cowboys have already freed up cap space ahead of NFL free agency

With free agency quickly approaching, the Cowboys are already making moves. They're no longer over the limit, with OverTheCap.com now estimating that Dallas has $9.7 million to spend after restructuring deals for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Tyler Smith.

They can create even more space with restructures for Quinnen Williams, DaRon Bland, Terence Steele, and Osa Odighizuwa. They're also expected to work out a new deal for Kenny Clark to lower his $21.5 million cap hit.