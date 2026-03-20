Cowboys’ Post-Free Agency NFL Ranking Suggests Little Progress

Jerry Jones promised he would fix the Dallas Cowboys' defense this offseason, and he's been making moves in an attempt to back up his claim.

The Cowboys improved their pass-rush by trading for Rashan Gary. They worked on the secondary as they signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant. They even added a new nose tackle, signing Otito Ogbonnia.

These moves improve the roster, but the Cowboys are still putting a lot of their hope in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. He's going to have more help than Matt Eberflus did in 2025, but not much. That's why Dallas has moved up slightly in a post-free agency NFL power ranking, but they're still middle of the pack.

Dallas Cowboys ranking leaves a lot to be desired

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron ranked all 32 teams following the flurry of free agency moves, and the Cowboys came in at No. 16.

"After surrendering the most passing yards in the NFL during the regular season, the Cowboys have made it a point to address key defensive deficiencies," Cameron wrote.

"Dallas took steps to add to its pass rush by trading for Rashan Gary and bolstered the secondary through the additions of safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke and cornerback Cobie Durant. Each of those moves will likely help to pull the pass defense out of the basement of the NFL and take pressure off the offense."

The only bit of solace to take from this ranking is that Dallas is ranked ahead of two of their three rivals in the NFC East. The Washington Commanders are 23rd following a frustrating campaign in 2025 which was derailed by injuries. The New York Giants are 24th, but there are reasons to be concerned about both teams.

Washington was in the NFC Championship Game following the 2024 season, and they added Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, Nick Cross, and Leo Chenal in free agency. They could get hot, especially if Jayden Daniels stays healthy.

The Giants are also trending up after signing head coach John Harbaugh, who has signed several former Baltimore Ravens, including Isaiah Likely, Patrick Ricard and Ar'Darius Washington.

Dallas should still be the biggest threat to the defending NFC East champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, but they can't take their eyes off the rest of the division either.