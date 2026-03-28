Dallas Cowboys Add 10-Year Veteran DL in Free Agency
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The Dallas Cowboys have remained busy in free agency this offseason with sights set on improving the team's defensive personnel for the 2026 campaign.
Dallas has added multiple news faces at a few different spots, though the team has yet to bring in a new off-ball linebacker.
Cowboy fans will still have to wait for that move to be made, but in the meantime, Dallas is adding another player to its defensive line in free agency.
Per reports from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Cowboys are signing former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deal, as the journeyman veteran will continue his career for at least one more season.
Cowboys Will Be Jonathan Bullard's Seventh NFL Team
Bullard, 32, was originally a third-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft after playing his college ball at Florida.
He spent three years with Chicago before being waived and joining the Arizona Cardinals. Bullard then had one-year stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2020) and Atlanta Falcons (2021) before spending three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he started 38 of 46 games in what marked a late-career resurgence.
Overall, Bullard has played in 131 games with 59 starts while posting 247 total tackles (144 solo), 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 10 pass breakups. He's also appeared in three playoff games.
Along with Bullard, the Cowboys have addressed defensive depth at a few other key positions.
In the seconday, Dallas signed former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $33 million deal before adding former Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. The Cowboys also signed former Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke.
On the defensive front, the Cowboys added former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia while also trading for Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary.
The Cowboys have only made two free agent additions on offense with the signings of former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell and former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mat Hennessy,
Dallas still needs to add a new linebacker, but the team has put together a solid free agency class.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7