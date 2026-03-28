Dallas Cowboys Add 10-Year Veteran DL in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have remained busy in free agency this offseason with sights set on improving the team's defensive personnel for the 2026 campaign.

Dallas has added multiple news faces at a few different spots, though the team has yet to bring in a new off-ball linebacker.

Cowboy fans will still have to wait for that move to be made, but in the meantime, Dallas is adding another player to its defensive line in free agency.

Per reports from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Cowboys are signing former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deal, as the journeyman veteran will continue his career for at least one more season.

Cowboys Will Be Jonathan Bullard's Seventh NFL Team

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bullard, 32, was originally a third-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft after playing his college ball at Florida.

He spent three years with Chicago before being waived and joining the Arizona Cardinals. Bullard then had one-year stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2020) and Atlanta Falcons (2021) before spending three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he started 38 of 46 games in what marked a late-career resurgence.

Overall, Bullard has played in 131 games with 59 starts while posting 247 total tackles (144 solo), 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 10 pass breakups. He's also appeared in three playoff games.

Along with Bullard, the Cowboys have addressed defensive depth at a few other key positions.

In the seconday, Dallas signed former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $33 million deal before adding former Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. The Cowboys also signed former Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke.

NFL Minnesota Vikings defensive Jonathan Bullard | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

On the defensive front, the Cowboys added former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia while also trading for Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary.

The Cowboys have only made two free agent additions on offense with the signings of former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell and former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mat Hennessy,

Dallas still needs to add a new linebacker, but the team has put together a solid free agency class.