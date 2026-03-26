Biggest Question Dallas Cowboys Still Haven’t Answered After Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys made some immediate moves in NFL free agency to address the team's putrid defense, which was responsible for several losses during the 2025 season.

Dallas put a strong focus on improving the secondary for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, after fielding the worst pass defense in the league. Players like Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Locke bring some starting experience and will likely be Day 1 contributors.

But while the team was able to bolster the defensive backfield, there is one area that the team ignored.

Dallas failed to add a linebacker despite being linked to some of the top names on the open market, so they will now need to get creative to address the glaring hole on the depth chart. ESPN.com's Ben Solak discussed the team's linebacker need, with only three off-ball linebackers currently on the roster: DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The current talent at linebacker is prohibitive to a playoff defense. With Marist Liufau moving to an on-ball role, the Cowboys have only three rostered off-ball linebackers, and DeMarvion Overshown is still rounding into form following his major 2024 knee injury," Solak wrote.

"Dallas needs a big trade or an early draft pick that hits. That should be doable in a solid draft class and with an extra first-round pick to play with, but it's never good to enter April with this dire need."

You can never rule out a trade for the Cowboys, but the wise move with two picks in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft would be to snag a talented young prospect who can be molded by Christian Parker to fit the system.

Potential LB Targets in the 2026 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Cowboys will likely miss out on someone like Ohio State star Sonny Styles with the No. 12 overall pick, but there will be options for the team as the draft rolls on. Sitting at No. 20, there are two players who could fall into Dallas' lap.

Georgia standout CJ Allen is a name who has commonly been linked to the Cowboys, and he brings national championship experience. Allen was on a tear during his final year with the Bulldogs and would be a Day 1 impact player. Allen's instincts also make him a perfect candidate to wear the green dot down the line.

Another name to watch would be a local favorite: Texas Tech superstar Jacob Rodriguez. Rodriguez was arguably the best all-around player in college football last year, with many believing he was snubbed for the Heisman Trophy. As a bonafide playmaker, Rodriguez could be exactly what the team needs to solidify the inside linebacker position for the foreseeable future.

Rodriguez recorded a career-high 128 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one sack, and one touchdown in his final season at Texas Tech. He was a consensus All-American and set an NCAA record for most forced fumbles in a season with seven.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.