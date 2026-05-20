Cowboys Starting Lineup Projection From PFF Misses Mark at Multiple Positions

Pro Football Focus has projected what the Dallas Cowboys' starting lineup will be on both sides of the ball for 2026 and it contains projections we would consider questionable, at best.

The most egregiously wrong one comes at the No. 3 wide receiver position, where PFF puts veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling instead of Ryan Flournoy.

While Valdes-Scantling has been a solid wideout during his career, he has seen a massive decline in production the past few years despite playing for some wide receiver-needy teams.

In 2025, MVS failed to make the Seattle Seahawks' roster out of training camp despite the team not having a great depth situation. He then latched on with two other teams with shaky wide receiver situations in the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers, yet MVS only posted 14 catches for 120 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. MVS will be fortunate to earn a roster spot, let alone have a key role in Dallas' offense.

Meanwhile, Flournoy had his best year as a pro in 2025 by posting personal bests in receiving yards (475) and touchdowns (four). He was considered Dallas' WR3 going into the offseason and the Cowboys haven't made a move yet to convince us otherwise.

#Cowboys According to PFF, this is how they currently project the starters heading into the season… 👀🔥

Tell me how you feel down below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0UmJSAk1xG — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) May 19, 2026

More questionable PFF projections

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

We'll get this one out of the way from the jump: the Cowboys are not going to be running a base 4-3 defense like PFF has in that graphic. Sure, they will have multiple formations, but the Cowboys' base defense will be 3-4.

In that vein, take Marist Liufau out of a starting role and add an interior defender upfront while pushing Donovan Ezeiruaku and Rashan Gary to outside linebacker. Otito Ogbonnia and Jonathan Bullard are the most likely candidates for a starting spot, but that will be decided during the offseason.

Another projection we have an issue with is PFF putting Cobie Durant ahead of Shavon Revel.

Revel had a tough season in 2025 and he's under some pressure in 2026, but he also didn't have a full offseason last year and was in the first year back from a torn ACL while also trying to get acclimated in his first season, so it's fair to assume he wasn't himself and could rebound this coming season.

As a second-round pick, Revel is going to get every opportunity to be the starter at the beginning of the season. Whether or not he can hold on to that spot remains to be seen.

Last but not least, we have safety, where Malik Hooker is listed ahead of Jalen Thompson. We're not sure Hooker will even be on the team come Week 1, let alone starting over someone Dallas gave $33 million over three years to in free agency.

Cowboys starting lineup projections

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Here's how we see things shaking out for Dallas on both sides of the ball going into OTAs.

Offense

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Javonte Williams

WR: CeeDee Lamb

WR: George Pickens

WR: Ryan Flournoy

TE: Jake Ferguson

LT: Tyler Guyton

LG: Tyler Smith

C: Cooper Beebe

RG: Tyler Booker

RT: Terence Steele

While it's certainly plausible that the Cowboys move Tyler Smith to left tackle and then slide T.J. Bass into his spot at guard, we think Tyler Guyton will get one more opportunity in 2026, albeit with a short leash.

Defense

DE: Quinnen Williams

NT: Otito Ogbonnia

DE Kenny Clark

OLB: Rashan Gary

OLB: Donovan Ezeiruaku

LB: DeMarvion Overshown

LB: Dee Winters

CB: DaRon Bland

CB: Shavon Revel

NCB: Caleb Downs

SS: Jalen Thompson

FS: P.J. Locke

Thompson has played the majority of his snaps at free safety, but he's capable of playing both spots. Hooker's best opportunity to stay in a starting job comes in a competition against P.J. Locke.

When it comes to Caleb Downs, the Cowboys have said they see him playing at slot cornerback, so that's where we have him for now.

Dee Winters and Ezeiruaku are going to get competition from a pair of rookies in Jaishawn Barham and Malachi Lawrence, respectively, but we believe Winters and Ezeiruaku win out.