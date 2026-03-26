New Cowboys EDGE Rashan Gary's Jersey Number Belonged To Disgruntled All-Pro

The Dallas Cowboys missed out on Las Vegas Raiders superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby before the start of the new league year, but the team did not give up looking to improve on the outside.

Dallas completed a trade for Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl EDGE Rashan Gary in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick.

Gary is excited for his fresh start in Dallas, where he is reunited with former teammate Kenny Clark, who was an All-Pro defensive tackle in Green Bay before coming to the Cowboys as part of the Micah Parsons trade. Gary also played for the Packers when new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker and new defensive backs and passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley were on the Packers' coaching staffs. New Cowboys pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan has also worked out extensively with Gary.

While Gary has some familiarity with the Cowboys staff, he will not be bringing a familiar jersey number. Instead, Gary is making a switch to the No. 7, which was previously worn by disgruntled All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was released before the end of the regular season.

Gary previously teased a number change was coming, and it was made official after a photo of his locker room nameplate dropped online.

It appears #Cowboys OLB Rashan Gary is changing his number to 7 in Dallas, per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/LsdwCIAi11 — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) March 26, 2026

While Diggs' time with the Cowboys came to an unfortunte end, he did deliver some great moments for the team's defense. Let's hope that's the magic that returns to the number once Gary has it on his back.

Rashan Gary Ready To Make An Impact

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary celebrates during the season opener against the Detroit Lions | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gary, who was a defensive captain in Green Bay, is a strong addition to the Cowboys' defense, and he immediately improves the pass rush, which was a major area of concern last season. Paired with rising star Donovan Ezeiruaku, the Cowboys have a promising defensive end duo moving forward.

If the team can add another standout in the first round of the 2026 draft, Christian Parker's defense could be ready to take a major step forward.

Last season, the 28-year-old Gary recorded 45 total tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.