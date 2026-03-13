Dallas Cowboys Signing Former Third-Round Pick in NFL Free Agency
The Dallas Cowboys are making another move in free agency, this time addressing the offensive line.
Per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer, Dallas has agreed to a deal with San Francisco 49ers center Matt Hennessy, who will bring some depth and experience to the Cowboys' offensive line.
Hennessy, 28, was originally a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft after playing his college ball at Temple. He has appeared in 64 career games in the regular season while receiving 24 starts.
Hennessy ended up spending three full seasons with the Falcons before signing a one-year $1.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 offseason. However, the Eagles waived him prior to the start of the regular season.
Shortly after, Hennessy joined the Falcons' practice squad midseason and was elevated to the active roster but was waived a month later.
This led Hennessy to the 49ers, who signed him to the active roster in Dec. 2024. He ended up carving out a solid role with San Francisco this past year, appearing in 17 games during the regular season while receiving two starts. He also played in both of the Niners' playoff games.
Matt Hennessy is Sixth Free Agency Addition for Dallas Cowboys
Hennessy is the latest addition for Dallas in free agency and just the second offensive player the Cowboys are signing.
Dallas signed Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $36 million deal while also adding Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell and Detroit Lions defensive end Tyrus Wheat.
It hasn't stopped there though, as the Cowboys have also made multiple trades. Dallas sent defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick along with trading veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to the Tennessee Titans in a seventh-round pick swap.
Dallas also traded for Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.
But with the addition of Hennessy, the Cowboys now address their offensive line after numerous moves on defense.
