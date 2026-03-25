Dallas Cowboys Already Building Connection With Arch Manning
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The Dallas Cowboys made headlines during the Texas Longhorns' Pro Day in Austin on Tuesday as the team prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft.
With head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker in attendance, the Cowboys made it clear that they have some notable interest in linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and cornerback Malik Muhammad.
Schottenheimer clearly wants to know exactly what Hill Jr. and Muhammad have to offer, as he spoke for about 20 minutes straight with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.
However, Schottenheimer also made it a point to spend time with one of the biggest names in the sport.
Brian Schottenheimer Meets With Texas QB Arch Manning
Schottenheimer was seen chatting briefly with Texas star quarterback Arch Manning, who is set to enter his second full season as the starter with the Longhorns.
Manning won't be declaring until the 2027 NFL Draft. The only real chance that Dallas has at getting him in the 2027 NFL Draft is if the Cowboys were to tank the entire season and get the No. 1 overall pick with sudden plans to move on from Dak Prescott. Aside from that, Cowboy fans can only dream.
Despite the basically zero chance that Manning will be a Cowboy, it was interesting to see Schottenheimer chatting it up with arguably the biggest name in college football.
The thought of Manning with a star on his helmet is certainly still fun to imagine. In an alternate universe, maybe Manning takes over for the aging Prescott and then helps lead Dallas to multiple Super Bowls.
Last season at Texas, Manning showed off his dual-threat stardom despite fighting off countless critics at the start of the year. He finished the season 248 of 404 passing for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
He also added 92 carries for 399 yards and 10 more scores on the ground.
As far the 2026 NFL Draft goes, it feels unlikely the Cowboys will add depth to their quarterback room after signing Sam Howell to join Prescott and Joe Milton III.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7