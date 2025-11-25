Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs Week 13 uniform matchup returns fan favorite look

The Dallas Cowboys return to action on Thursday evening with a highly anticipated Thanksgiving showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dallas is trying to keep the momentum going from two straight wins, including Sunday's improbable comeback win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

For Thursday's showdown, the Cowboys will be bringing back a classic look.

The Cowboys are rolling out the team's classic throwback uniforms for the first and only time this season, while the Cowboys will be wearing their home reds.

Let's hope the team performs as good as they will look.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with Tony Romo and Jason Garrett on the call, while Tracy Wolfson will be providing updates from the sideline.

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, November 27

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 51.5

