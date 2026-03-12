Updated List of Cowboys Draft Picks Following Osa Odighizuwa, Solomon Thomas Trades

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t made the big splash fans hoped for early in NFL free agency, but they’ve been active.

Dallas added two safeties, signing Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $33 million deal. They’ve also reportedly come to terms with P.J. Locke, giving them some much-needed depth in the secondary. It also gives them players they know well, with Locke previously playing for defensive coordinator Christian Parker and Thompson working with secondary coach Ryan Smith with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys also brought in some help in the front seven, signing nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia and adding EDGE Rashan Gary in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

They also moved on from two players who they felt no longer fit their scheme. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third round pick and Solomon Thomas was sent to the Tennessee Titans, along with pick No. 225 in Round 7 for pick No. 218 in Round 7.

What picks do the Dallas Cowboys have in the 2026 NFL draft?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

After all those moves, plus with the addition of compensatory picks, the Cowboys now have eight picks in the 2026 NFL draft. Here’s a look at each selection they currently have.

Round 1, No. 12 overall

Round 1, No. 20 overall

Round 3, No. 92 overall

Round 4, No. 112 overall

Round 5, No. 152 overall

Round 5, No. 177 overall

Round 5, No. 180 overall

Round 7, No. 218 overall

Are the Cowboys preparing for another move?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones sounded like a man ready to make some big moves this offseason, which hasn’t been the case. This isn’t for lack of trying as Jones made a bid for EDGE Maxx Crosby and was trying to sign linebacker Nakobe Dean.

It’s odd to see them suddenly move on from quality players, especially with them being thin on the defensive line. That’s led to questions about their motives.

Perhaps Jones is stockpiling picks to make another move. That could include going back after Crosby, who was initially traded to the Baltimore Ravens but a failed physical negated that deal.

Even if they don’t land Crosby, it would be ideal for Dallas to bring in a veteran defensive end with experience in the 3-4. Either way, they need to have something up their sleeve if they truly hope to contend in 2026.