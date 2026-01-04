Cowboys' disatrous season ends with FOX diss in non-competitive game

The Dallas Cowboys made the trip to MetLife Stadium to face the division rival New York Giants in Week 18, but things did not go as planned.

While the team was hoping to end the season on a high note despite no shot at the NFL playoffs, the Cowboys found themselves run out of the building in a non-competitive game.

Dallas entered the half trailing the Giants, and the second half was a disasterclass performance.

Complete with an ejection, the Cowboys found themselves down 34-17 late in the fourth quarter. At that point, things got even worse for the Cowboys, with announcers sharing the news to viewers that they were abandoning coverage of the blowout to focus on “a more competitive, important game” between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott fumbles the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Sadly, it was a fitting end of the season for the Cowboys, who completely crumbled down the final stretch.

Dallas entered December as one of the hottest teams in the league and was just 1.5 games back from the NFC East lead. Unfortunately, the momentum did not carry over to December, and the team dropped three consecutive games before being eliminated from playoff contention.

With the season now officially over, the Cowboys can turn their attention to the offseason, where several key decisions will need to be made regarding the roster and coaching staff.

All that's left for the Cowboys to do is sit back and wait for the rest of the Week 18 action to wrap up so they can see where they will be slotted to pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. Hopefully, the team can hit some home runs with their picks and improve the roster heading into the 2026 season.

Side judge Clay Reynard and umpire Roy Ellison throw flats during a scuffle between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

