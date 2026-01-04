The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their 2025-26 NFL season with a road game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

As head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones claimed throughout the week, star quarterback Dak Prescott took the field in MetLife Stadium despite the contest being basically meaningless in the grand scheme of things.

Prescott only played the first half, completing 7/11 passes for 70 yards. He lost a fumble on the opening possession but responded to lead back-to-back scoring drives. Dallas trailed 16-10 at the break, with backup quarterback Joe Milton replacing Dak Prescott in the third quarter.

The move means Prescott has officially concluded his tenth season with the Cowboys, and he still has a slim chance to lead the league in passing yards.

Dak Prescott Finishes One Of Most Productive Seasons Of His Career

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With Prescott's campaign complete, he finishes the season with starts in all 17 games, completing 404-of-600 passes for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdowns to ten interceptions. He added 53 rushes for 177 yards and two more scores.

Prescott's passing attempts, completions, and passing yards are all No. 1 in the league. The 600 passing attempts are the most of his career, while this is the fourth time he's passed for 4,000 or more yards.

The 32-year-old threw for 300+ yards in six appearances, including in four of his final seven games of the season. Prescott accumulated four straight games of three or more touchdown passes from Week 4 to Week 7.

Prescott made it clear he wanted to be on the field. The mindset makes sense considering the time he's missed due to injuries in recent years.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Earlier this season, Prescott set the franchise record for passing attempts and passing yards.

Prescott will be keeping a close eye on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are planning to play their starters against the Arizona Cardinals.

Stafford is 104 passing yards behind Prescott. Depending on how things shake up, Prescott could add to his productive season before Sunday concludes.

