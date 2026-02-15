Cowboys Star Ranked Among Top NFL Quarterbacks After Prolific Campaign

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the most productive offenses in the league during the 2025-26 campaign. Despite failing to qualify for the playoffs, Dallas ranked No. 2 in total offense (379.4 yards per game) and No. 7 in scoring offense (27.7 points per game).

Much of that success can be attributed to star quarterback Dak Prescott. The veteran signal-caller rebounded from a season-ending hamstring injury to start all 17 games for the Cowboys last season. Prescott completed 404/600 passes for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdowns to ten interceptions while adding two more scores on the ground.

Prescott set multiple franchise records throughout the year, moving into the top spot for career passing yards and passing attempts.

As Prescott prepares for his 11th season in the NFL, he's firmly cemented his status as a top quarterback.

Cowboys Star Dak Prescott Ranked As No. 3 QB In NFL

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Earlier this month, NFL.com's Nick Shook ranked all 63 quarterbacks that started a game last season.

Shook slotted Prescott in as a Tier 1 QB, sitting at No. 3 overall behind Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford and Buffalo's Josh Allen but ahead of New England's Drake Maye, Los Angeles' Justin Herbert, and Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence.

Prescott was the only signal-caller from the NFC to make the top-6. Seattle's Sam Darnold, who recently guided the Seahawks to a Super Bowl, came in at No. 7.

"Dak Prescott was the reason the Cowboys finished anywhere near .500 this season," Shook wrote. "He proved himself as one of the NFL's best passers, completing a league-high 404 attempts for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns."

"He [Prescott] powered George Pickens' career-best season and reminded us of his value throughout Dallas' up-and-down campaign," Shook added. "The hope is that the Cowboys can maximize his talents better in 2026."

Prescott should continue to sit in the upper echelon with head coach Brian Schottenheimer heading into his second year leading the Cowboys. Dallas is putting a strong focus on maintaining continuity on offense, with goals to re-sign wide receiver George Pickens and running backs coach Javonte Williams.

During his career, Prescott has thrown for 35,989 yards with 243 touchdowns to 92 interceptions.

