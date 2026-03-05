Cryptic Maxx Crosby Video Sends Cowboys Fans Into Frenzy Amid Trade Rumors

With the new league year rapidly approaching, the NFL rumor mill is churning and Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby continues to surface in trade speculation. One of the teams heavily linked to Crosby has been the Dallas Cowboys, who have vowed to "bust the budget" and get aggressive in rebuilding the defense during the offseason.

One way to immediately improve a defense that was led by Jadeveon Clowney's 8.5 sacks last season is to add a player of Crosby's caliber, and several NFL pundits have been urging the Cowboys to do just that.

Of course, trading for Crosby would come at a hefty price, but the Cowboys have the draft capital to make a move. They have also freed up over $60 million in salary cap space thanks to some key contract restructurings with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Tyler Smith.

While the trade rumors and speculation continue to surface ahead of the March 11 start to the 2026 NFL calendar year, fans have been overanalyzing Crosby's every move and social media post like their hunting for clues to Taylor Swift's next album.

On Wednesday, Crosby gave Cowboys Nation the little crumb it has been waiting for, which sent the fan base into a frenzy. Crosby shared a video on Instagram Stories that was zooming in on the stars. In the background, the Shaboozey hit song "Beverly Hills" played with the lyrics, "I'm a lone-ass cowboy stuck in my jeans / Drinking PBR, got a couple in me."

"I'm a lone-ass Cowboy stuck in my jeans" pic.twitter.com/mMonMq69HB — Stephen Mac (@Stephen_Mac03) March 4, 2026

Was it a clue for Crosby's next destination? Was Crosby just trolling? We may never know the answer, but Cowboys fans immediately ran with it.

One fan enthusiastically responded, "JERRUH JONES MAKE IT HAPPEN!!"

Another fan had a different theory: "Shaboozey from VA. He a Commander."

Others pointed out that reacting to the message is just reading too much into things, which is part of the fun of pre-free agency speculation and rumors.

All in good fun! 🤣😂 — Stephen Mac (@Stephen_Mac03) March 4, 2026

Shhhhh....its all for fun pic.twitter.com/2qXR9m5Nel — Stephen Mac (@Stephen_Mac03) March 5, 2026

It's going to be interesting to see if Jerry Jones can ultimately pull off a trade for Crosby or any other star player, but if the Cowboys faithful are going into a frenzy over a song, actually pulling off the move would bring joy the fanbase hasn't felt since 1996.

Last season, Crosby recorded 73 total tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

The official start to the new league year is in just over one week's time: falling on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.