Cowboys Have Inside Connection to Pro Bowl EDGE Now on Trade Block

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys need more help on the edge, and they're expected to aggressively attack the position this offseason. Most rumors have them linked to Maxx Crosby, who could be traded by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Other options include free agents such as Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jaelan Phillips, who finished the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Phillips connection is intriguing, especially since he was in Philly with Christian Parker, who is now the defensive coordinator in Dallas.

Phillips isn't the only player available with ties to the Cowboys' coaching staff, however. On Tuesday, Adam Schefter added another name to the rumor mill, saying the Minnesota Vikings are open to trading Jonathan Greenard.

Vikings are now open to trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Geeenard, per sources.





Greenard has played six years in the NFL, with his last two seasons being on the Vikings. During that time, new Dallas defensive line coach Marcus Dixon was on the staff in Minnesota, giving them a connection to the one-time Pro Bowler.

Jonathan Greenard is coming off a rough 2025 campaign

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After playing for Louisville and Florida, Greenard was a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2020. He broke out in 2023, recording 52 tackles and 12.5 sacks.

That led to a huge contract in free agency, with Minnesota signing Greenard to a four-year, $76 million deal. He rewarded them with 59 tackles and 12 sacks in 2024, which is when he made his lone trip to the Pro Bowl.

2025 was a different story for Greenard. He suffered a shoulder injury in Week 10 and tried to play through the pain. Eventually, he was placed on the IR, and had surgery to repair the injury. In all, he played in 15 games with 38 tackles and three sacks. Greenard wasn't as effective as Minnesota was accustomed to; however, much of that could be attributed to the injury.

What is Jonathan Greenard's cap hit in 2026?

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Greenard's cap hit in 2026 is $22.15 million, which is significantly lower than what the Cowboys would have to pay if they acquire Crosby.

That said, Greenard doesn't offer nearly as much value on the field. The question the Dallas front office has to answer is if paying for Greenard, not only his salary but the trade demand, would be more feasible for a team with so much money already tied up under the cap.